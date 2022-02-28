Scribbn, the app that converts WhatsApp voice messages to text

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Voice messages sent through WhatsApp are becoming more popular every day, but sometimes listening to them is not the best option.

Scribbn performs a transcription of voice messages to text, allowing searches by words contained

Either for preserving the privacy of the content, for not disturbing those around the person receiving the audio or for being in a noisy environment, the receiver can prefer to read instead of listenand this is where Scribbn comes in, an app that transform voice from audio to text.

Among other advantages, having a transcript of the voice messages received by WhatsApp can allow you to know the content of the message in less time. This, obviously, provided that it becomes an advantage if higher reading speed. Along with the absence of natural pauses in spoken language (something that would be avoided by listening to the audios before sending them, to be aware of it) it would save listening time by changing it for reading time. But in addition to having the transcription, it can facilitate the consultation of some part of the message, locating a word or a phrase more easily. Visually it is usually more how to do it this way than moving forward or backward in the audio playback.

As if this were not enough, Scribbn has sophisticated artificial intelligence technology to spot key words and emotions in context of the content, so that it is capable of contextualizing the nature of the message. The app allows you to select different criteria: extract key phrases, analyze the emotions present in the text or analyze the gender of the person who has sent the message.

And perhaps the biggest advantage and the feature that could be most useful: once the transcription is done, the user can perform searches by typing the words of interest appearing in any audio message. This avoids having to search through messages and having to listen to them until discovering in which of them some aspect of special interest was mentioned.

Scribbn’s artificial intelligence is even capable of automatically detecting if the audio is recorded in one of the four preselected languages ​​among the many in which it is operative: Spanish, English, French, German, Catalan, Arabic, Danish, Greek, Chinese (in its three variants Mandarin, Cantonese and Taiwanese)… Four of them can be pre-selected as preferred languages.

Scribbn is currently compatible with WhatsApp but also with other messaging tools such as Threema, Line, KakaoTalko Element, and it is expected that soon it will also be compatible with Telegram.

Finally, and to reassure those most concerned about privacy, once the audio has been processed for analysis and transcription files are deleted from Scribbn’s central serversso no user information is stored,

