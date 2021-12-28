Screensy, a Chrome extension to record the screen for an unlimited time

Currently, there is a vast market for solutions aimed at recording the screen on the computer. This is a task that many professionals usually occupy, especially to create tutorials or show how certain processes are carried out. There are many browser extensions that promise to do very well, however they have limits for recordings. Therefore, we want to present you an option to record the screen for an unlimited time that you can use from Chrome.

It is an extension called Screensy that also provides additional options for a very complete experience when recording the screen.

Record screen for unlimited time from Chrome

Record the screen for an unlimited time is the great solution for Chrome extensions that promise a good experience in this task. However, most of the options are based on creating an account that provides a defined amount of space to store your recordings. This does not happen with Screensy, since its main attraction is that we can record the screen without limits.

Additionally, the extension has additional functions with which you can create even more attractive material. In that sense, it has the possibility of adding annotations during the recording. In this way, if you want to point out a section of the screen that you show, or add a note, you can do it easily.

Before starting to record, you can define if you want to do it in a specific tab or window or if you want to have only your camera. You can also set which microphone you use and as a complement, it supports keyboard shortcuts. So, we have in Screensy an excellent extension to record the screen for an unlimited time. If you need a tool without recording limits and with the possibility of adding annotations and marks, do not hesitate to try it.

To obtain the, follow this link.