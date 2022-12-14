Scream 6: First trailer for the film shows Ghostface terrorizing New York

The Panic franchise has already become a classic of slasher terror and will soon have its sixth chapter. If you couldn’t wait any longer for news about the film, you can celebrate, because the film won its first teaser this Wednesday (14) and it shows that Ghostface is not kidding.

The highlights of the previous film, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, appear right away in the first teaser of the new feature, also accompanying the return of the stars of the franchise, Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.

Ghostface is leaving Woodsboro to terrorize New York. In the first Scream 6 teaser, a group of Woodsboro survivors head to the metropolis to attempt a fresh start – only to find themselves pursued again by the iconic killer.

Joining the cast are Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori and Josh Segarra.

Unfortunately, the new film will not feature the return of Neve Campbell in the role of protagonist Sidney Prescott, who decided to leave the franchise because she felt she was not being paid enough.

The change of location certainly offers a multitude of new possibilities for the franchise, since now it is not possible to suspect only one person, in addition to the fact that the survivors will have to run a lot to try to escape the killer in a city as big as New York. .

Pânico 6 arrives in Europeian theaters in March 2023 and if you want to check the calendar with the main premieres for next year, we have listed it at this link.

So, what did you think of the Scream 6 trailer?