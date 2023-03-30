Scott Pilgrim: Actors from the film’s cast will return as voice actors in the Netflix anime

Update (03/30/2023) – GS

In January of last year, Netflix announced that it was developing an animated series based on Scott Pilgrim, one of the most iconic and acclaimed comics in pop culture. This week, the production gained exciting news for fans, as Netflix confirmed that we will have the return of the full cast of actors who gave life to the characters created by Bryan Lee O’Malley in the 2010 live-action film. From Michael Cera to Chris Evans, everyone has come together to make the animated series even more special.

THE ANIME SCOTT PILGRIM IS COMING! From the minds of Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, with the voices you already know: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill AND MORE.👇 pic.twitter.com/TYD88w8gJq — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) March 30, 2023

In addition to returning cast members, Scott Pilgrim's animated series will feature Bryan Lee O'Malley as a co-writer and executive producer, working alongside BenDavid Grabinski. Also returning is filmmaker Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the live-action film. Wright will executive produce the animated series. Sadly, the series still doesn't have a premiere date, but fans are certainly looking forward to it.

Original text – 01/09/2022

Scott Pilgrim: Netflix is ​​developing animated series of the franchise

In recent years, Netflix has acquired the rights to major pop culture properties to fatten its catalog with original productions, including Castlevania, Pokémon, Mega Man, PUBG, The Umbrella Academy, League of Legends, Dota, Magic: The Gathering, Cuphead and so many others. The newest acquisition in this regard is the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim comic book franchise, which will win an animated series on the streaming giant.

Launched in 2004, Scott Pilgrim's comic book series became one of the most popular in Pop culture, resulting in a live-action film of equal success and acclaimed by fans to this day. Since the release of the film, fans have been asking for a sequel or for new productions that adapt the work. After much waiting, this is finally happening. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is ​​negotiating a new animated series based on the work of Bryan Lee O'Malley, who will even serve as a writer and executive producer on the series. Edgar Wright, who directed the 2010 film, will also serve as an executive producer on the series. The animation will be in charge of studio Science Saru, which produced two animated shorts for Disney Plus' Star Wars: Visions series. The news is certainly a victory for fans, even more so considering the success that Netflix has had with its animated series released so far, in addition to the fact that the creator of the franchise himself will be involved in the production. Have you watched the movie Scott Pilgrim Versus the World? What do you think?