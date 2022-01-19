Scotland shows England how to hold a wind auction

Scotland has given its neighbor to the south a lesson in how to run a decent wind auction. Last year’s sale of the English seabed leases, the precursor to building offshore wind turbines, came to a brutally competitive end that raised fears that participants had overpaid. The Scottish equivalent, announced on Monday, makes more long-term sense.

In the short term, Scottish voters may think the 700 million pounds (800 million euros) raised from the sale leaves Prime Minister and pro-independence leader Nicola Sturgeon on the wrong side of an unconvincing deal. The 17 offshore blocks, which received 74 bids from companies including Iberdrola, Royal Dutch Shell and BP, reached the maximum of 100,000 pounds per square kilometer. It is true that that cap had been inflated from an initial offer of £10,000, but it still suggests that the ceiling could have been higher.

At an average of £28,000 (€34,000) per megawatt, the Scottish sale is also cheap in terms of the planned 25 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity. At an English auction a year ago, BP paid more than five times that for a plot of land in the Irish Sea. Even if Sturgeon had stuck to the original 10GW of capacity, it would have been much cheaper.

However, in the long term, the generosity of the Scots may make sense. Ensuring bids are of roughly the same principal value gives winners a better chance of choosing winners based on their ability and willingness to invest in infrastructure and jobs in Scotland, a crucial consideration given the impending decline of North Sea oil and gas. North. With lower start-up costs, developers will also find it easier to meet profitability targets and projects will be less likely to be delayed by selling to other players.

This increased confidence, as well as technological improvements and the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050, is why operators may be looking at more capacity. That large amount of wind power translates in turn into political power. Once completed, Scotland’s generation capacity – almost all of it renewable – will increase from 9 GW to 34 GW, almost half of the UK’s current installed base.

With just 8% of the UK population, Scotland, as the key driver of Britain’s climate ambitions, will have greater bargaining power in any secessionist fight.