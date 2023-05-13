Score This 55-Inch Fire TV 4-Series for Just $310 Today Only

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a smart 4K TV these days. There are plenty of budget TVs on the market that can offer you the basics at a decent price. Right now, Amazon’s 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series is marked down by 40% at Best Buy, dropping the price from $520 to just $310. That’s a return to the lowest price we’ve seen this year, but you only have until the end of the day to take advantage of this discount.

The Fire TV 4-Series was released in 2021, but remains one of our favorite budget TVs on the market thanks to its ultrabright screen. That means if you have a space that gets a lot of light, you’ll still be able to see the picture clearly. The bright screen is also a win for gamers. In fact, you can stream games from Amazon’s Luna service or download a selection from the app store.

Not only does this TV have 4K resolution, but it also offers support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus for a more vibrant picture. And it comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can easily find what you want to watch, be it on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus or any other popular service.

If you already have products in the Amazon ecosystem like Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled smart home devices, this TV is a solid addition to your smart home setup. And if this model isn’t quite right for your home, you can check out other cheap TV deals in our roundup of current offers.