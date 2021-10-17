Scientists use tiny gas blasts to create dynamic Braille displays

A team of researchers from the Cornell University worked together with others from the Israel Institute of Technology to come up with a new way to produce Braille devices. These devices are usually quite expensive, especially the dynamics that change according to the user’s need.

In addition, they are quite heavy so it is a tool for accessibility, it ends up being not very accessible. Fortunately, the new proposal is unorthodox but functional. The idea is to produce a series of explosions on the material of the Braille devices to produce small dynamic dots.

Lowering costs

These points are the ones that blind people use to read, and the most modern ones are the ones that are suitable for surfing the internet. With this new proposal, it is expected that the devices will not only weigh less and can be incorporated into other devices, but will also be cheaper to produce.

In a published paper A month ago the team created a mechanism made of molded silicone that features tiny holes that can be filled with a mixture of methane and oxygen. Traces of liquid metal that enter each hole create a spark, as if it were an engine. This causes small bursts that in turn cause a thin, flexible silicone membrane to inflate and expand several millimeters, creating tiny dots that can feel like Braille.

The user can “reset” the screen, for that he must press hard on a point to unhook a magnetic switch. This will allow the stitches to return to their natural position and you can go through the process again.

The researchers comment that the explosions are small and controlled, and the device does not heat up to endanger any fingers. The amount of fuel that must be used is very small, so it will be easier to market Braille displays using this method.