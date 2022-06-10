Scientists Discovered “Recipe” That Will Make Computers Faster and Batteries Longer

In chemistry and physics, switches are materials that can change between two or more states. In advanced digital devices, these switches toggle between values ​​such as on, off, 0, and 1.

Historically, these switches have suffered from efficiency issues, because they couldn’t really perform well at room temperature. But now, a research team might have solved that problem.

A formula to make more efficient devices

Researchers at the University of Queensland discovered a new ‘recipe’, which would allow molecular switches to work at room temperature. This has the potential to make computers faster, batteries longer lasting and other electronic devices simply more efficient. Complex devices could become more compact and powerful thanks to this discovery.

Molecular switches until now could only work at extremely cold temperatures; we are talking below 250 degrees centigrade below zero. Obviously, this is a big problem: creating an environment that cold is very difficult, and other components may find that kind of temperature counterproductive.

For years, chemists and physicists grappled with this problem, because the full potential of molecular switches could not be unlocked. But now scientists have found an optimal mix of materials that could deliver the desired results at room temperature.

Professor Ben Powell, from the Australian think tank that developed this study, used quantum mechanics to create the new generation of molecular switches. He says that this discovery could bring many changes to electronics: “By following this detailed ‘recipe’, chemists should be able to make molecular switches work at room temperature. This will open the door to a host of technological advances, such as improved MRI scans that could lead to earlier detection of diseases such as cancer.”.

But molecular switches may be more useful than that: they could be used for various sensors, carbon capture technologies, fuel cells. In fact, these switches can convert electricity into movement; this type of actuators could be used in robotics. Since extremely low temperatures would not be needed, as the old way of thinking about this technology suggested, these robots could be very efficient and work in different environments.

The scientists also estimate that the new material for molecular switches could reduce the burden on the environment. This is because powerful computers might use less power and electronic devices might last longer.

Scientists in Australia will now strive to produce these materials and make the molecular switch using the new recipe, setting precedents in what could be a lengthy adoption process. At the moment, this was presented as a scientific discovery and not as a product as such. Surely, it will take several years until we find this technology applied in products, whose usefulness could be seen in areas such as computing, electronics and robotics.