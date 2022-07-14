Scientists developed high-performance sodium-ion batteries

Despite being an abundant and cheap element, sodium is not exactly characterized by a good performance as a raw material for batteries. Its limited capabilities have made it difficult to apply on a large scale.

A research team has overcome the technical hurdles that had relegated sodium as an unprofitable option for generating batteries, coming up with a new formula for making long-range sodium-based batteries.

The future of sodium-based batteries

Researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the United States have developed a sodium-ion battery with greatly extended longevity in laboratory tests. To specify this development, they introduced a variation in the ingredients that make up the liquid core of the battery, which avoids the performance issues that have plagued sodium-based batteries. These reflect a promising recipe for a cheap and sustainable battery, which could one day power electric vehicles and store energy from the sun.

In batteries, the electrolyte is the component that keeps energy flowing, like the “blood” of an organism. Its origin is found by dissolving salts in solvents, generating charged ions as products that flow between the positive and negative electrodes. As a battery wears out, due to its use and the passage of time, the electrochemical reactions that maintain the flow of energy become slower, progressively deteriorating its ability to recharge.

Currently, under the technology with which sodium ion batteries are developed, the wear process just mentioned occurs in a much more accelerated way than in the case of lithium ion batteries, which today predominate in a wide variety of applications.

The PNNL team, led by scientists Yan Jin and Phung Le, tackled that problem by changing the liquid solution, and the type of salt that flows through it, to create a new electrolyte recipe. In laboratory tests, the new design proved durable, maintaining 90% of its cell capacity after 300 cycles at 4.2 volts, outperforming most previously reported sodium-ion batteries.

The current electrolyte recipe for sodium ion batteries causes the protective film on the negative end (the anode) to dissolve over time. This film is critical because it allows sodium ions to pass through while preserving battery life. The technology designed by PNNL works by stabilizing this protective film. The new electrolyte also generates an ultra-thin protective layer on the positive pole (the cathode) which contributes to the additional stability of the entire unit.

The new sodium ion technology developed by PNNL uses a natural fire suppression solution that is also impervious to temperature changes, capable of smooth operation at high voltages. A fundamental aspect of this characteristic is the ultra-thin protective layer that forms on the anode, which remains stable once formed and depends on the prolonged life cycle that is indicated in the report of this investigation.

“We also measure the production of gas vapor at the cathode”said Phung Le, a battery chemist at PNNL and one of the study’s lead authors. “We found very minimal gas production. This provides new insights to develop stable electrolytes for sodium-ion batteries that can operate at elevated temperatures.”.

For now, sodium-ion technology still trails lithium in energy density. Still, it has its own advantages, such as its impermeability to temperature changes, remarkable stability and long cycle life, valuable aspects for certain light electric vehicle applications and even for on-grid energy storage in the future.

The team behind this project continues to work on perfecting it. Among the improvement tasks, is the creation of other designs, in order to reduce, and even eliminate, the presence of cobalt, a toxic and expensive material if it is not recycled.