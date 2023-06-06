Scientists Develop Self-Healing Robotic Skin That Mimics Human Skin

- Advertisement -

In a technological advance impressive, Stanford professor Zhenan Bao and his team have created a robotic skin multi-layer synthetic capable of self-repair and mimic the properties of human skin. This innovation allows robots to feel like humans, giving them greater sensitivity and functionality.

The Team and its Innovation

Synthetic Leather Characteristics

The synthetic leather created by Bao’s research team consists of multiple layers that have the ability to self-recognise and align when damaged, allowing the material to continue to function while it heals. This is a crucial step in mimicking the healing process of human skin, in which all layers are properly reassociated during the recovery process.

One of the most outstanding characteristics of this synthetic leather is its ability to perceive thermal, mechanical and electrical changes, as well as to recognize the pressure exerted on it. Furthermore, robotic skin can repair itself autonomously, selectively healing damaged layers to restore its overall functionality, similar to what occurs with human skin.

Curing Time and Applications

The healing time of this faux leather is also remarkable. When heated to 158°F (70°C), it can be repaired in as little as 24 hours, while at room temperature it takes about a week to fully cure. This fast and efficient self-healing capacity is essential for its application in robots and other technological devices, providing greater durability and autonomy to robotic systems.

The researchers intend to layer thin layers of skin with different abilities to create a multidimensional synthetic skin that resembles real human skin as closely as possible. For example, one layer might have the ability to sense changes in temperature, another layer might sense pressure, and so on. This strategy will allow robotic skin to be even more versatile and functional in various technological applications.

Safety and Efficiency

Self-healing robotic skin with increased tactile sensitivity will not only improve the robots’ ability to perceive their surroundings in greater detail, but also increase their safety when operating in close proximity to people. This will allow them to actively avoid accidents and anticipate potentially dangerous situations, improving their efficiency and reliability in different environments.