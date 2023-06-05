Scientists Detect Vibration Between Atoms, a Key Advance in Quantum Computing

- Advertisement -

A team of researchers from the University of Washington has made a significant breakthrough in the field of quantum science and associated technologies. They have detected the mechanical vibration, also known as “breathing” between two layers of atoms, by observing the light emitted by these atoms when stimulated by a laser. This discovery, known as “optomechanics”, explores the intrinsic interplay between light and mechanical motion on an atomic scale.

A new step towards quantum computing

This finding could lead to a new method for quantum computing. The researchers have already developed a device that could be used as a new building block for quantum technologies. Professor Mo Li, lead author of the study and professor of electrical and computer engineering as well as physics at the University of Washington, explains that this new approach provides a novel quantum effect that can be used to control individual photons circulating through circuits. integrated optics, with applications in multiple areas.

The importance of photons in the transmission of quantum information

The reliable transmission of quantum information is essential for the development of a quantum network. Photons are presented as a natural option to transport this information due to their ability to travel long distances at high speed, with low energy or information losses. The researchers decided to test whether they could harness phonons, which are the vibrations of atoms, for quantum technology using electrical voltage. They found that they could vary the interaction energy of associated phonons in measurable and controllable ways, all within a single integrated system.

Moving towards building robust quantum circuits

The next step for the research team was to achieve control of multiple emitters and their associated phonon states, which represents a step towards building a solid foundation for the creation of quantum circuits. Their main goal is to create an integrated system with quantum emitters that can use individual photons circulating through optical circuits and the newly discovered phonons to perform quantum computing and sensing. This breakthrough will certainly contribute to those efforts and help the continued development of quantum computing, which is expected to have numerous applications in the future.

The discovery of the vibration between atoms and the interaction between light and mechanical motion at the atomic level represents a key step in the search for new methods for quantum computing. Researchers at the University of Washington have demonstrated the ability to control and measure the vibrations of atoms in an integrated system, opening up new possibilities for the transmission of quantum information. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to building robust quantum circuits and realizing large-scale quantum computing.

Source: Nature Nanotechnology