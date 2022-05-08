Scientists create robot capable of tasting food and determining if it is properly seasoned

Although at first glance it seems simple, perceive the taste of food It is a process full of complexity, due to different factors such as appearance, smell, texture and temperature. All of them affect to a greater or lesser degree the way in which our sense of taste processes the flavor.

Likewise, the saliva generated during chewing helps the taste receptors present on the tongue to process the chemical compounds of food. This action then generates a signal that is sent to the brain, which helps us determine the taste and based on it, establish the criteria of whether it is pleasant or not.

However, there are flavors that can be pleasant for some people and not for others, which adds an individual character to the sense of taste.

During the food cooking process, the person, relying on his sense of taste, must balance the flavors of each ingredient in order to obtain a dish that is pleasant to the palate and can be digested without problems.

Perhaps it is thought that all this would be impossible to replicate artificially by a robot. However, a team from University of Cambridge in the UK lead by Grzegorz Sochackiin collaboration with the appliance manufacturer Beko, took on the task of creating a robot cook, which underwent a training process so that it could be able to determine if a meal had the right seasoning; all this without chewing the food and without the use of saliva.

To do this, the robot used a method under which it was able to recreate the actions of crushing and humidifying that occur inside the human mouth.

Once put into practice, the researchers were able to verify how this technique was effective in helping the robot to quickly and accurately determine if the salt level present in a dish was or was not the appropriate one, resulting in the end much more effective than other technologies focused on this objective.

Thanks to the mechanics present in this revolutionary method, the robot chef was able to create flavor maps having “tasted” nine variations of a simple dish of scrambled eggs and tomatoes also taking into account the comments made by human tasters.