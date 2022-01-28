Using recent advances in deep reinforcement learning and a suitable AI field, the Bio-Inspired Robotics Laboratory (BIRL) research team have succeeded in creating a robotic arm capable of manipulating the travel of a floating object in a precise way. remotely and by manipulating surface waves in the water.

How did they manage to develop the robotic arm?

Via Pixabay

To develop this control framework that can transport floating objects from one place to another, scientists relied on the use of precision, repeatability of robotic devices, deep learning, and real-world experimentation in a laboratory setting. In this way, the robotic arm learns to control the path taken by the floating object through trial and error.

Dr. Thomas George Thuruthel, a research associate in soft robotics sensing and self-healing, said they focused on getting the robotic arm to perform repetitive tasks without needing as much feedback.

And to test the abilities of this AI, they would occasionally use a robotic manipulator that alters the surface of the water. In this way, objects could move in any direction, but always towards a specific location. Thanks to this alteration in the surface of the water, the trajectory had become more unpredictable. Despite this, the object managed to reach its destination.

What could the robotic arm be applied to?

We could think of this on two different scales:

On a small scale: The manipulation of cells.

On a large scale: collection of floating debris from small bodies of water and in the transfer of fine particles.

What is the future of this AI project?

David Hardman, a research student, commented that he would like to expand the setup by replacing it with ultrasonic sensors. In addition to this, he thinks that in the future, perhaps the robotic arm could be useful for handling waste and oil spills. However, he points out that there is still a long way to go before he can bring it to real-life settings.