Scientists achieve DNA analysis in record time, to speed up clinical diagnoses

An in-depth genetic analysis can contribute to the issuance of a timely clinical diagnosis, to focus treatment on the specific condition being faced.

A task that usually takes up to two weeks was reduced to just over five hours, thanks to an artificial intelligence system developed by Stanford University.

Genetic analysis accelerated by artificial intelligence

DNA sequencing is an analysis that is carried out on a person’s genes to identify their information base and thus determine, among other observations, what factors can cause diseases.

Setting a new Guinness World Record, for the fastest DNA sequencing technique in existence to date, a research team from Stanford University, United States, obtained this achievement thanks to the implementation of an AI system capable of accelerating this job.

This research was led by Dr. Euan Ashley, professor of medicine, genetics, and biomedical data science at Stanford School of Medicine. As collaborators he had Nvidia, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Google, Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California.

The new analysis system presented was based on previous advances to be constituted. Genome sequencing tasks were delegated to Oxford Nanopore’s PromethION system, to generate more than 100 gigabases of data per hour, while acceleration of the processes was delegated to a series of Nvidia GPUs in Google Cloud.

Beginning the practical deployment of their study, the research team tested their accelerated genome sequencing system on undiagnosed patients in the intensive care units of Stanford hospitals. At this stage, a total of 12 patients were enrolled and had their genomes sequenced. Of the total, five patients received a quick return of their genetic diagnosis, taking in one of the cases only five hours and two minutes.

This last milestone meant for Ashley’s team the obtaining of a Guinness World Record, by surpassing the fastest DNA sequencing previously recorded, which was 14 hours by the Rady Children’s Institute.

“I think we unanimously agree that this is nothing short of a miracle”said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. “This is an achievement that went down in the history books, and will inspire another five to 10 years of fantastic work in the digital biology revolution, in which genomics is at the forefront.”, the executive pointed outaccording to your company.

The importance of this achievement lies in the fact that, with the clarity that knowing this information can bring to health professionals, personalized treatments could be offered more quickly. For the same reason, the research team aspires to continue improving its streak.

“I think we can cut it in half again”Ashley told ZDnet. “If we’re able to do that, we’re talking about being able to get an answer before the end of a hospital ward round. That’s a dramatic jump.”he added.

This research, which sets a new precedent in the relationship between artificial intelligence and medicine, was published by the New England Journal Of Medicine.