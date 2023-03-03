5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsSci-fi magazine 'Clarkesworld' stops submissions after a rush of AI-made stories :...

Sci-fi magazine ‘Clarkesworld’ stops submissions after a rush of AI-made stories : NPR

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
cw 107 800 wide 645d27faab63761339c9d44cdb4dda6939d10786 s1400 c100.jpg
cw 107 800 wide 645d27faab63761339c9d44cdb4dda6939d10786 s1400 c100.jpg
- Advertisement -

The magazine has been bombarded with AI-generated submissions lately.

Cover art by Julie Dillon/Clarkesworld

- Advertisement -


hide caption

toggle caption

NASA confirms Starliner delay with new contract to SpaceX

Cover art by Julie Dillon/Clarkesworld

- Advertisement -

The science fiction and fantasy magazine Clarkesworld has been forced to stop accepting any new submissions from writers after it was bombarded with what it says were AI-generated stories.

The magazine officially shut off submissions on February 20 after a surge in stories that publisher and editor-in-chief Neil Clarke says were clearly machine-written.

- Advertisement -

“By the time we closed on the 20th, around noon, we had received 700 legitimate submissions and 500 machine-written ones,” he said.

“It was increasing at such a rate that we figured that by the end of the month, we would have double the number of submissions we normally have. And that the rate it had been growing from previous months, we were concerned that we had to do something to stop it.”

Clarke said the magazine wasn’t revealing the method it was using to identify the AI-generated stories, because it didn’t want to help people game the system, but he said the quality of the writing was very poor.

Artificial intelligence has dominated headlines in recent months, particularly since the launch of ChatGPT in November. The chatbot can answer a broad range of questions, but also create original poems and stories.

'Everybody is cheating': Why this teacher has adopted an open ChatGPT policy

Microsoft and Google have since announced their own chatbots, in what is shaping up as an arms race to be the industry leader. And everyone from tech experts worried about misuse to university professors seeing its potential have sought to adapt.

Clarke said magazines like his, which pay contributors for their work, were being targeted by people trying to make a quick buck. He said he had spoken to editors of other magazines that were dealing with the same problem.

The songs that are trending in TikTok videos

“There’s a rise of side hustle culture online,” he said. “And some people have followings that say, ‘Hey, you can make some quick money with ChatGPT, and here’s how, and here’s a list of magazines you could submit to.’ And unfortunately, we’re on one of those lists.”

Clarke said the magazine didn’t yet have an answer to how it was going to deal with the issue, and part of the motivation to speak out was in the hope of crowdsourcing some solutions.

This 22-year-old is trying to save us from ChatGPT before it changes writing forever

And no, the irony of his sci-fi magazine being targeted by robots is not lost on him.

“I mean, our mascot’s a robot. So, you know, we kind of see the the humor,” he said. “But the thing is that science fiction is quite often cautionary, and, you know, we don’t embrace technology just because it exists. We want to make sure that we’re using it right.

“And there’s some significant legal and ethical issues around this technology that we’re not ready to accept.”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Editor's Pick

Top 10 Universities in the world 2023

Ranking universities is a complex process that involves various factors such as research output,...
Tech News

Ford launched Latitude AI, a subsidiary dedicated to developing automated driving technology

Ford has announced the launch of its new wholly owned subsidiary called Latitude AI,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.