Schoolteacher who died after getting into difficulty swimming named locally

A mum-of-two who died after getting into difficulty whilst swimming in Wicklow has been named locally as Lynne Freeman.

The schoolteacher had been out with friends at North Beach, Greystones, at around 12.30pm on Saturday when the tragedy struck.

Gardai were alerted to the scene after receiving reports of three swimmers in trouble, the Irish Mirror reports.

A surfer in the area is also believed to have come to the women’s aid.

The women, all aged in their 50s, were rescued from the water but sadly, Ms Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Loughlinstown hospital, where a postmortem took place.

A second woman was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital. She was later discharged.

The third woman was treated at the scene.

Ms Freeman was a mum of two and a teacher at Ravenswell Primary School in Bray.

People have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences to the family.

One person wrote: “RIP, heartfelt condolences and thoughts to the family”.

Another said: “So sad. May she RIP & may her family be hugely comforted at this very tough time.”

