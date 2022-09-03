Scanography: macro photography with the scanner

The idea isn’t new, but it’s worth rediscovering: Instead of using a camera, you take photos with a .

Do you have a multifunction printer with a flatbed scanner? Then you can also use this device in a variety of ways to transform templates of all kinds into a digital image in a different way. It’s a lot more fun than just scanning invoices and contracts. Flowers, grass and leaves are a good place to start. But you can also creatively digitize feathers, hands, your face, jewellery, insects and even pets with a scanner.

c't 4/22







If you have a photo scanner that is also equipped with a transparency unit for digitizing slides and negatives, then all the better. But even a conventional flatbed scanner is enough for the creative play instinct. As in photography, you can also use blurring and light as a creative tool in so-called . Find out which design tools you can use.





Scanography offers a different way of presenting photos. Why don’t you place photos in a way similar to this photo and create a photo book with them. (Image: Markus Schelhorn)

The right resolution

I recommend using the A4 format as a reference size. At 300 dpi, the resolution is 2480 × 3508 pixels. If you scan smaller motifs, then scale them up accordingly. A scan resolution of 600 dpi is suitable for an A5 format, for example, and 1200 dpi for a 10 x 15 cm section. Post-processing with Photoshop, Affinity Photo or GIMP is recommended. You should choose the Tiff format and a color depth of 16 bits per color channel (billions of colors) to get the best possible result.

Scanography is really fun when the lid is open. You can also digitize objects that would be too thick or too sensitive for a closed lid – flowers, for example. The further away the background is, the darker it will be rendered. If you want a black background, either use a black cardboard box or just scan in a dark room. My tip: Use different colored boxes that are at least DIN-A3 in size. You can get these in stationery stores, for example. Semi-transparent backgrounds are also well suited, you can also illuminate them. A desk lamp is ideal for this.





I simply placed the flower on the document glass of the scanner and put a piece of light-colored paper over it. (Image: Markus Schelhorn)





The same motif as before, I just swapped the light-colored paper for a colored one. (Image: Markus Schelhorn)

blur

Objects are reproduced out of focus only a few millimeters away from the platen. With inexpensive CIS scanners used by traditional multifunction printers, this blurring effect is more pronounced compared to the more expensive CCD scan lines used in photo scanners such as the Epson Perfection V550. You can use the blurring effect for image design: place a background on a glass plate at a distance of several centimeters from the scanner’s platen glass. For example, four small drinking glasses can serve as supports.





You can also use the blurriness effectively for a scanography: For this picture, I placed the flowers in the background on a glass plate that is about seven centimeters from the document glass. Four drinking glasses serve as supports for the glass. (Image: Markus Schelhorn)

motion blur

During scanning you can move the object with the scan line. The result is streaks, on which colored artefacts of the scanning process can also be seen. Therefore, this trick is more of a fun gimmick that you can use to lengthen the fingers of one hand, for example.





Playing with the scanner: the hand was pulled along during the scanning process, the result is long fingers. (Image: Markus Schelhorn)

water and mirror

With a water atomizer you can achieve many beautiful effects. Just be careful not to let the liquid spill inside the scanner and damage it. For example, water can be applied as small drops directly to the original glass or to a glass plate that you place at a distance from the original glass. Experiment with a combination of different design options. A mirror as a background in combination with water drops creates a wonderful effect.





For this shot, I used an atomizer to put drops of water on a mirror and placed them about seven centimeters from the original glass. (Image: Markus Schelhorn)

Conclusion

Scanography offers an almost inexhaustible playground for creative experiments. The tips described here should give you a stimulus to discover many more design options. You can find more inspiration on Instagram, for example, under the hashtag #scanographie.



