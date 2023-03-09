Scannable subdermal implants: DSruptive and the technology of the future

During the MWC I had the opportunity to meet the company DSruptive, a company that develops scannable subdermal implants that promises to revolutionize the way we interact with technology.

DSruptive has created this technology of small implants that are inserted under the skin and allow access to information easily and quickly. This article will explain how this technology works and its possible uses.

How do scannable subdermal implants work?

Scannable subdermal implants are small devices, approximately 2mm x 16mm, that are inserted under a person’s skin. These devices contain information, which can be accessed using scanning technology.

To access the information, a smartphone or scanning device is needed. Hovering the device near the implant activates the chip and displays the information stored on the scanned device. In the demonstration they gave me, I was able to see the person’s temperature.

What are the possible uses of scannable subdermal implants?

Scannable subdermal implants can be used in different fields, from healthcare to security technology. Some of the possible uses include:

– Access to medical information: scannable subdermal implants can be used to store medical information, such as allergies, blood type, diseases, among others.

– Access control: These devices can be used to control access to secure locations or restricted areas. By scanning the device, access can be granted to authorized persons.

– Personal identification: Scannable subdermal implants can be used to identify individuals, which could facilitate security and identity verification processes.

– Physical activity monitoring: These devices can also be used to monitor a person’s physical activity, such as heart rate or body temperature.

– Storage of personal information: these devices can be used to store personal information, such as telephone numbers, addresses, among others.

Are scannable subdermal implants safe?

One of the biggest concerns around this technology is the security and privacy of the information stored on the devices. However, the manufacturers of these devices claim that they are safe and do not pose a threat to users’ privacy.

The devices do not emit radio signals and can only be scanned using scanning technology, which means they cannot be tracked or used to track a person’s location.

On the other hand, users have full control over the information stored on the devices and can decide what information to share and with whom to share it.

Although there are still concerns around the security and privacy of users, the technology has shown its potential for different uses, and we will see it in several use cases in the near future.