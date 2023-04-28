Scandal at Apple: Internal fights and privacy failures that prevent the evolution of Siri

- Advertisement -

Recent reports indicate the different internal problems of the company regarding the novelties of the intelligent assistant Siri. Especially now that the different artificial intelligence companies are taking control of some sectors. According to this, Apple would be in talks to modify the assistant by promoting natural language searches. However, this innovation would be causing some internal conflicts in the development team.

Most recent reports just one day ago per part from the middle The Informationnoted that Apple is delving into artificial intelligence, specifically new capabilities for Siri.

Apparently, Different circumstances and departures would have occurred that caused problems among the company’s team.

Siri may not evolve by Apple itself

For a year now, three engineers from the Cupertino company in charge of implementing AI have gone with the competition to Google. They reportedly stated that the latter company maintained a better work environment with great language models or so-called LLMs. In this way, intelligent bots could improve too much in the most human responses to user questions. This departure meant a great loss for Apple’s artificial intelligence team, adding to multiple other problems that the company was dragging in advance.

More than thirty former employees of The Cupertino company mentioned problems in the organization and different complications of the company regarding AI and machine learning. This really happened during the development of Siri, which was the highest point of Apple in this technological sector.

However, Apple has grown relatively little in this area, so there would be no choice but to increasingly accept the change to LLMs. These advances could also mean danger, for example ChatGPT has already shown that it maintains answers with some inaccuracy, even being false. Although, perhaps Apple does not want to get into these complications by putting its image as a brand first.

The earlier report on Thursday stated that Apple is still not entirely in agreement with the implementation of LLM since it was totally necessary to leave the queries through the cloudand. Due to Apple’s updates and decisions on what’s new in Siri, they put in place appropriate privacy measures for users when using the assistant.

The company has constant decisions and protocols regarding Siri. Pues privacy has been the priority with the assistant for some time, especially in terms of investment in technology. This increased the discussion after some reports that third-party contractors were listening to Siri recordings without consent. Due to this situation, the company decided to prioritize other aspects of Siri, hoping for something similar to the development of Apple VR, releasing innovation until it is fully ready.