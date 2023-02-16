Scammers copy women’s Instagram profiles to sell alleged adult content

Women in various parts of Europe had their profiles Instagram faked in recent weeks. In fraudulent accounts, scammers promise to sell people’s pornographic content without them knowing they are being used for that purpose. According to the various reports of the victims, the scammers often use profiles audiences on instagram of women who post bikini or more sensual photos. However, some cases point out that criminals are also asking to follow private accounts.

After the fake account is created using images of female victims, scammers create a very flashy profile description and start asking to follow several people potentially interested in this type of content. - Advertisement - That’s when the second part of the scam comes in: stealing credit card data. Those who are interested and click on the link in the profile description usually have their information cloned and used to shop online.

The fake profile still sends messages to the victim’s followers, disclosing the new account and asking them to follow it. Scammers often change only the name username to differentiate from the victim’s original ID. Victims often find out that their account has been copied, usually when some of the followers who received the fake profile message go to check. Scammers often block victims to prevent the account from being reported.

What does Instagram say

- Advertisement - In a note to the g1 portal, Instagram said that this type of activity is prohibited on the platform and encourages the reporting of accounts. The site also looked for Wix, the platform that hosted one of the sites that claim to distribute pornographic content from the victims. Wix has stated that it opposes “all types of abusive and fraudulent content” and that they are “committed to resolving all complaints that reach our support channels”. However, the company did not confirm the removal of the fake site from the air.

how to protect yourself

According to attorney Patrícia Peck, who specializes in cybercrime, scammers focus mainly on women who have good engagement numbers on social media, as they are more likely to bring people into the card scam. - Advertisement - In an interview with g1, Patrícia said that it is very difficult to prevent an Instagram profile from being cloned, but that you can find out more quickly if your image is being misused by making periodic “rounds” in search engines about your name and image . For victims who had their credit cards cloned, the tip is not to click on suspicious sites, avoid impulse purchases and enter your data on unknown sites.

What to do if you are a victim