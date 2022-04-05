Say hello to the iPhone 14 Pro Max: This is what it looks like in the latest leak

The source of leaks ShrimpApplePro which was the first to leak the new front design of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, has today shared the detailed schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to leaks the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will replace the famous notch with cutouts on the screen in the shape of a pill and a hole.

Now, thanks to the new leaked schematics, we know that the pill will have a width of 7.15 mm and the hole will have a diameter of 5.59 mm. By comparison, the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 26.83mm wide.

The phone itself is expected to have a 160.71mm heighta 78.53mm width (with the side button) and a 12.16mm depth (including the camera bump).

That increased depth can be attributed to the camera bump, whose thickness seems to have increased from 3.60 mm to 4.18 mm.

The camera module has been made thicker due to the new 48MP primary sensor which will replace the 12MP camera. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said that the camera would be 25-35 percent larger than the 12MP and the height of its 7P lens could be increased by 5-10 percent.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to keep the 6.7-inch screen size of its predecessor and the iPhone 14 Pro to have a 6.1-inch screen.

Normal models (not “Pro”) are not expected to change much. However, one thing worth mentioning is that the iPhone 13 mini will be retired and we will see a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max in its place.



