Say goodbye to ‘Hey Siri’! WWDC could reveal new activation phrase

According to recent information from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the Cupertino company may surprise the WWDC audience with a relevant change for Siri, leaving aside the “Hey Siri” activation phrase. Usually you only have to mention said phrase to activate the hands-free virtual assistant, although perhaps it could be the end once the WWDC keynote begins on Monday, June 5.

“Hey Siri” could reach the end at WWDC

Through a recent tweet In the Bloomberg reporter’s profile, Gurman remarked that there is a possibility of change the Siri trigger phrase that has marked an entire community so much and perhaps will arrive among the different announcements at WWDC next week.

Since November Gurman mentioned that Apple plans to develop a new way to invoke Siri and understand exactly what you want to say, as well as being able to respond to commands without having to use the phrase “Hey Siri”. This big change could cause users to only have to pronounce the name of the assistant “Siri”, just like that.

It seems that Apple no longer has plans to continue using the “Hey” in the invocation phrase for the assistant, making it easy to use just by mentioning “Siri” in your order phrase or search results. It may not even sound like much to some users, but the technical effort on the part of the company to change the “amount of AI training and an underlying engineering job”.

Wizard enhancements

The most complicated question and challenge for the company is to make all users in all places on the planet understand the phrase and command “Siri” in any accent and dialect of the world. The phrase “Hey Siri” worked so that the two words will activate the assistant much easier and connect the signal better.

This interesting change and evolution would be making Siri increasingly similar to what Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, is. PBecause said assistant works in the same way as the Siri change, only keeping the order next to the word “Alexa”. The Bloomberg journalist shared that the company is already working on deepening Siri’s collaboration with third-party apps and services. Apple seeks to emphasize better user support.

Finally, the journalist mentions that the changes for Siri will arrive for the following months of 2023 or even for 2024. Although his last tweet could suggest that the announcement arrive during WWDC week. Perhaps the announcement of the Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset will have the ability to have voice controls, so the Siri assistant will certainly be involved in the announcements.