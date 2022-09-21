Saving energy: testing the Homematic IP Evo smart radiator thermostat For the Homematic IP Evo radiator thermostat, eQ-3 has installed a stepper motor that reacts particularly quickly. And there is also a new operating concept. 09/20/2022 4:00 p.m. tech stage

With intelligent radiator thermostats, rooms can not only be heated more efficiently (guide) . The use of such devices also increases living comfort, since thanks to individual heating plans, you can save yourself having to manually set the temperature on the thermostat. And if you want to control the room climate (guide) in combination with door/window as well as temperature and humidity sensors , you need a radiator thermostat that can be easily integrated into a energy -in-five-steps-this-is-how-smart-home-works-with-the-fritzbox-many-users-access-the-internet-via-routers-from-the-fritzbox-series-from-the-berlin-manufacturer-avm-however-the-most-popul/">smart home system (guide) . The radiator thermostat Homematic IP Evo (HmIP-eTRV-E) from the German eQ-3 AG offers exactly that: A so-called gateway from Homematic (test) is required for operation. required, with which you can combine other smart home products from the manufacturer.

design and operation

While previous eQ-3 radiator thermostats were often large and bulky (test report)the Homematic IP Evo with the dimensions 97 × 71 × 58 mm knows how to impress with its slim and modern design. eQ-3 has also improved manual operation: Instead of using a rotary control, you rock the thermostat briefly in one direction or the other to set the temperature in 0.5-degree increments. A long rocker speeds up the temperature setting to the desired level. The new stepper motor for adjusting the valve reacts very quickly, so that the thermostat reacts quickly to settings. It is also very useful that you can rotate the LED display for the temperature so that, depending on how the thermostat is mounted on the radiator, you can always see the temperature display without having to crane your neck.

Commissioning with Homematic IP Access Point

Either a Homematic IP Access Point or the more powerful Homematic CCU3 control center is required for commissioning. The former can only link the company's cloud-based smart home components, while the latter can also do without a cloud and also work if the Internet fails.

We tested the Evo radiator thermostat with the Homematic IP Access Point. Commissioning is very easy and can be completed in just a few minutes. Ultimately, you have to connect the gateway to your home WiFi router using the Ethernet cable supplied and then pair it with the Homematic IP app. An installation wizard helps to scan the QR code on the bottom of the gateway so that the app integrates it and can now be controlled by it. Programming the thermostat to the access point is similar. However, we also had to manually enter the last digits of the serial number. First, however, you have to loosen the left cover on the thermostat in order to release the contact protection of the battery compartment, in which there are two AA batteries from Energizer, so that the thermostat is supplied with energy. Now screw the thermostat to the radiator. The letters now light up on the displayAdA , signaling that the thermostat is ready for an adaptation run to calibrate the internal actuator for the valve. By pressing the only button on the thermostat, the calibration begins, which is indicated on the display with Aduis shown. The calibration is completed after a few seconds. Now the display shows the temperature setting and the system is ready for use. The temperature can now be adjusted by gently rocking the thermostat in one direction or the other. With a long press of the thermostat button, users can switch the mode from automatic to manual. A short press activates Boost mode for five minutes. The radiator is turned up to full power to heat it up faster. The LED display signals both status changes accordingly with MANU or BOOST. Users can adjust the duration of the boost mode in the app.

Homematic IP Evo: Settings Homematic IP Evo: Commissioning with app Homematic IP Evo: Commissioning with app Homematic IP Evo: Settings Homematic IP Evo: Commissioning with app Homematic IP Evo

Control with the app

The thermostat with the set target temperature appears on the app start page. After a tap on it, you can change it. The boost mode can also be activated here. At the bottom of the screen we can access further device settings via the DEVICES button and selection of Radiator Thermostat Evo . Under Assignment you can define the room. Activating the control lock prevents manual control on the thermostat. Anyone who has children in the household will be happy about this feature. In addition, the display alignment and brightness as well as a temperature offset can be adjusted. There are also different heating profiles to choose from: the standard profile , manual and party mode options are available as standard . The party mode is a kind of timer with a specific temperature and time setting. When the time has expired, the previously selected profile is loaded again.

The adjustment of the heating profiles is somewhat cumbersome via the main menu and the selection More in the room climate section . The temperature can be defined there according to the day of the week and the time. Up to 13 temperature changes are possible per day. In addition, users can create two more alternative profiles.

Further adjustment options are available under room climate configuration. Here, users can specify an energy- Eco mode, for example. Also interesting is the optimum start/stop function, which automatically calculates the lead time for a desired temperature at the set time. The heating failure warning function sends a push message if the desired temperature is not reached within 24 hours. Under room configuration, users can define the basic heating parameters such as minimum and maximum temperature as well as the window-open temperature and set the boost duration. With the window-open temperature, you determine how much the temperature on the thermostat is throttled when the window is opened, for example for airing.

“Alexa, set office to 24 degrees”

Users can also control the Homematic IP Evo radiator thermostat by voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Home Connect Plus and Mediola platforms are also supported. Unfortunately, you have to do without Apple Homekit with Siri.

Prices

At just under 80 euros, the price for the Homematic IP Thermostat Evo is comparatively high. You also have to factor in additional expenses of around 50 or 145 euros for one of the two gateways. In return, however, you have the option of integrating other smart home components from e-integrate. In addition, the device is eligible ( PDF ) and supports dynamic hydraulic balancing, so that you do not have to change valves when optimizing the heating.

Conclusion