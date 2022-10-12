Saving energy: Smart Tuya radiator thermostat BRT-100 with Zigbee in the test The Tuya-compatible radiator thermostat BRT-100 including the necessary Zigbee gateway is relatively inexpensive. The test shows how it works in practice. 09/30/2022 4:15 p.m. tech stage

With smart radiator thermostats, rooms can not only be heated more efficiently (guide) . They also increase living comfort, since thanks to individual heating plans, you can save yourself having to manually set the temperature on the thermostat. And if you want to control the room climate (guide) in combination with door/window as well as temperature and humidity sensors , you need a radiator thermostat that can be easily integrated into a smart home system (guide) . The radiator thermostat BRT-100 offers exactly that. A so-called Zigbee gateway is required for operation, with which you can combine other smart home products thanks to Tuya compatibility (test) .

The BRT-100 radiator thermostat tested comes from Moes, a Chinese brand that belongs to Wenzhou Nova New Energy, a company specializing in solar and smart home technology. The model is also sold under the same name by other suppliers.

Radiator thermostat BRT-100: design and equipment

With dimensions of 85 × 71.1 × 52 mm, the Moes BRT-100 is relatively compact. Instead of 52 mm on the outside, it measures only 48.5 mm in the middle, so that the case is waist-shaped. Together with the colored LED display on the front, it leaves an elegant impression at first glance. The matte surface feels high-quality and is insensitive to fingerprints.

The radiator thermostat is powered by two AA batteries, which are not included in the scope of delivery. The battery compartment is hidden behind a metal cover with notches for the + and – battery posts, which is held in place by a white plastic flexible clip. The whole thing doesn’t really make a stable impression. Once the batteries are stowed and locked, the cover with the classic M30 thread is screwed onto the housing. After inserting the battery, the thermostat switches on automatically. There is no on and off switch. The device then carries out a function test. “F1” now appears in the display. Now screw the thermostat to the radiator. After a tap on the home symbol on the LED display, “F2” appears and the device calibrates itself.

The scope of delivery also includes adapters for numerous other connections such as RA, RAV, Comap, RAVL and T+A. So the BRT-100 should fit on pretty much any radiator. The standard M30 thread fits our office radiator without any adapter.

Commissioning with Zigbee hub

As a rule, a smart home component is integrated into the Tuya platform via WLAN. But this is different with the BRT-100 thermostat, presumably for reasons of energy saving. Instead of WLAN, the device uses the energy -efficient Zigbee protocol (guide) , so a corresponding gateway is required. Since the radiator thermostat BRT-100 is available from different brands, you should make sure that the gateway and thermostat come from the same manufacturer.

Zigbee gateway and radiator thermostat are controlled via an app compatible with the Tuya platform. Here you have the choice between Tuya Smart and Smart Life, but also the Elesion app from Pearl. Whichever app you choose, the user interface for the thermostat is only available in English.

Tuya-compatible devices are always taught in the same way. You have to reset them so that the pairing mode is activated. The Zigbee gateway has a button that you press for five seconds and the thermostat you press the minus button on the LED display for just as long. A flashing Wi-Fi icon on the thermostat’s LED display indicates pairing mode. With the Tuya app, the first thing to do is add the Zigbee gateway. To do this, you have to select a 2.4 GHz WLAN and enter the password. The same is repeated for the thermostat. The gateway is called “Multi-mode Gateway” and the thermostat responds with “Thermostat Valve”. You can change the names later in the app. The programming of both devices is very easy and completed after a few minutes.

Now the display shows the temperature setting and the system is ready for use. The temperature can be regulated on the display via + and -. There are numerous other manual settings, such as pressing the + sign for three seconds to activate Boost mode. Time and day of the week as well as the programming of temperatures per day of the week and time can also be adjusted via the display. Although the German-language quick start guide provides sufficient information about the individual setting options, configuration with the app is either more convenient (boost) or automatic (time/day of the week).

Radiator thermostat Moes BRT-100: App Smart radiator thermostat Moes BRT-100

Radiator thermostat BRT-100: control with the app

The thermostat with the set target temperature (Set) and the current room temperature appears on the app start page. The heating profiles are adjusted via the clock symbol on the start page. There the temperature can be defined according to the day of the week (Monday to Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday) for four different time periods. The settings made there apply to the auto mode (app) or programming mode (manual). This is indicated by a clock symbol on the thermostat display. There is also a manual mode (Manual), a temporary manual mode (TempHand), which applies until a new week begins, and a holiday mode (holidays) to choose from. If the latter is active, the temperature is set to 15 degrees for 10 days.

Users can activate the boost mode via the gear symbol and the ” Rapid heating ” option, the duration is regulated via “BoostTime”. The default setting here is 300 seconds, i.e. five minutes. Alternatively, values ​​between 100 and 900 seconds can be selected. The operating lock can be activated via the “Child lock” option. It prevents manual control on the thermostat. Anyone who has children in the household will be happy about this feature. In addition, an energy-saving mode with a defined temperature can be adjusted via ” Eco_Mode ” and a temperature offset via ” FillerTemp “.

Smart Home: “Alexa, set office to 19 degrees”

Users can also control the BRT-100 radiator thermostat by voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The best way to do this is to rename the thermostat to a common name, as Alexa has difficulty recognizing the product name such as “Thermostat BRT-100”. It is better to label the device with the room name so that the instruction “Alexa, set office to 19 degrees” is actually implemented. Unfortunately, you have to do without the control via Apple Homekit and Siri.

If you have other Tuya components in use, you can adjust the operation of the thermostat to these. Users can also use changes in location (geofencing) or weather to control the operation of the thermostat. On top of that, they can also be notified of changes in certain operating statuses such as “heating” or “pause”. It is also practical that you can use the Tuya app to extend the control of the devices integrated in it to other people. They also need a Tuya account for this. More information on the Tuya platform is available in the article Tuya Smart Home in the Test: Manage over 400,000 devices with one app .

Prices

The tested BRT-100 radiator thermostat from Moes is currently available in the brand’s online shop for 44.50 euros when shipped from an EU warehouse . Together with the Zigbee hub required for operation, 69.41 euros are due. The guarantee is 24 months. The BRT-100 radiator thermostat, available in black or white, is also available from other suppliers, but is usually more expensive there.

Since the BRT-100 radiator thermostat is made in China, it may be worth checking out Chinese online shops as they often offer good deals on Chinese-made devices. It is currently available from Banggood for 22 euros, but is not available . On Aliexpress it costs 38.10 euros with shipping from China.

Conclusion

The Moes BRT-100 is a relatively inexpensive radiator thermostat. The design knows how to please and the operation via app is also up to date – at least if you don’t mind the English language. The manual setting via the touch display is cumbersome. Here, the Homematic IP Thermostat Evo (test report) offers the more user-friendly concept with its smart rotary control and a function button. The BRT-100 is part of the extensive and diverse Tuya Smart Home world (test report) . Users can therefore couple the radiator thermostat with other Tuya components and implement sophisticated scenarios, such as controlling the room climate (guide) , with just one app.