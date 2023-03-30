5G News
By Abraham
Save TikTok: users mobilize to defend the app's CEO after
TikTok’s new fad is… defending TikTok or rather, Shou Zi Chew, CEO of the social network. Several publications are emerging with videos extolling the testimony given by him to the US Congress last Thursday (23) for about 5 hours, saying that it is wrong to ban the social network in the country.

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok. Image: reproduction

Among those who defend it are several users of the social network who have adopted hashtags such as #savetiktok, #keeptiktok and many other related ones that have already obtained millions of views on the short video network.

One of the most notable supporters is New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who already has more than 3.7 million views where she says “Do I believe TikTok should be banned? No.” in his first video published on the network.

Snapchat will let you tell your friends where you are in real time

Some thoughts on TikTok…

Other videos range from people questioning why other applications like Facebook and Instagram are not accused in the same way, although they have already been involved in scandals with leaks of user information, to others praising the application’s CEO for his appearance and way of acting. Answer the questions during the deposition.

@nowthispolitics ‘Mr. Chew, does TikTok access the home WiFi network?’ We’re… not entirely sure… if Rep. Richard Hudson knows how TikTok OR WiFi works…? #tiktok #wifi #politics #technews ♬ original sound – NowThis Politics

Other videos still show questions considered ridiculous by users, such as the one made by Richard Hudson, Republican of North Carolina, where he questioned whether “TikTok can access the WiFi network of people’s homes” and Chew replied that this is only possible if ” user turn on WiFi on their phone”.

The caption of this video says:

We… don’t know for sure… does Congressman Richard Hudson know how TikTok or WiFi works?

There are even media reporting that Chew was treated unfairly and interrupted several times when answering questions that made no sense or were based on government accusations without providing evidence.

The effect of these videos was huge on the social network, with media with the hashtag #TikTokBan reaching 1.7 billion views on Monday (27). This wave of criticism even attracted the attention of doctors and influencers who accused Google and Facebook for the criticism directed at TikTok and say that they have already found ways to continue using the social network even if it is banned.

Our CEO, Shou Chew, shares a special message on behalf of the entire TikTok team to thank our community of 150 million Americans ahead of his congressional hearing later this week.

Finally, Chew published another video after the hearing highlighting the arguments adopted when answering the questions, in addition to saying that politicians “could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you”, referring to the number of users that TikTok currently has in the US. .

The Google Pixel 7 Pro will be very powerful, but it will not have impressive improvements

At the moment, the media already has more than 25 million views. To top it off, Brooke Oberwetter, spokesperson for TikTok, published the following statement:

It seems clear that much of America has not experienced the ratings the way many members of Congress and politicians have.

It is worth mentioning that an online survey recently showed that most users support TikTok being banned, but at the same time they question the reason and demand clarification from governments on the subject, in addition to proof that the social network passes information to the Chinese government.

