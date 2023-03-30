Save TikTok: users mobilize to defend the app’s CEO after

TikTok’s new fad is… defending TikTok or rather, Shou Zi Chew, CEO of the social network. Several publications are emerging with videos extolling the testimony given by him to the US Congress last Thursday (23) for about 5 hours, saying that it is wrong to ban the social network in the country.

Among those who defend it are several users of the social network who have adopted hashtags such as #savetiktok, #keeptiktok and many other related ones that have already obtained millions of views on the short video network. One of the most notable supporters is New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who already has more than 3.7 million views where she says “Do I believe TikTok should be banned? No.” in his first video published on the network.

Other videos range from people questioning why other applications like Facebook and Instagram are not accused in the same way, although they have already been involved in scandals with leaks of user information, to others praising the application's CEO for his appearance and way of acting. Answer the questions during the deposition.

Other videos still show questions considered ridiculous by users, such as the one made by Richard Hudson, Republican of North Carolina, where he questioned whether “TikTok can access the WiFi network of people’s homes” and Chew replied that this is only possible if ” user turn on WiFi on their phone”. The caption of this video says: We… don’t know for sure… does Congressman Richard Hudson know how TikTok or WiFi works? There are even media reporting that Chew was treated unfairly and interrupted several times when answering questions that made no sense or were based on government accusations without providing evidence.

The effect of these videos was huge on the social network, with media with the hashtag #TikTokBan reaching 1.7 billion views on Monday (27). This wave of criticism even attracted the attention of doctors and influencers who accused Google and Facebook for the criticism directed at TikTok and say that they have already found ways to continue using the social network even if it is banned.

