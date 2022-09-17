Save energy and pay less: Smart thermostats reduce costs by up to 8% Smart thermostats, together with other measures, can significantly reduce heating costs. In addition to functions and price, however, other aspects should be considered. 09/15/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

In view of the continuing sharp rise in energy prices , more and more people are interested in energy-saving measures. No wonder: After all, the payments on account have multiplied and bring many households into existential difficulties. Many are therefore already talking about a second rental in relation to the exploding energy .

The savings potential when heating is very high . After all, the energy share for heating rooms is 71 percent . Electricity accounts for 14 percent and the remaining 15 percent is hot water.

In principle, saving energy when heating is easy: After all, according to the EU Commission , a room temperature that is just one degree lower s the energy requirement by up to 7 percent . Since the average room temperature in Europe is 22 degrees, but many people already find 19 °C to 20 °C comfortable, the drop in room temperature by 1 °C will hardly be noticeable for many. In Switzerland, the government is already planning an ordinance according to which the home may not be heated above 19 °C in the event of an energy emergency.

Below 18 °C there is a risk of mold

But you shouldn't overdo it either. If the temperature in rooms is permanently below 18 °C, the risk of mold growth increases . Proper ventilation is required to prevent this . Simply tilting the window is not enough. In addition, the wall above cools down, so that the formation of mold is promoted. Ventilating for about 10 minutes is much more efficient. For optimal air exchange, cross-ventilation , with opposite windows open, is best.

The savings potential when heating depends on many factors . Of course, personal usage behavior plays a key role. Anyone who sits in their T-shirt in the living room at 25 °C in winter can of course save more than someone who has already lowered the temperature to 19 °C and compensates for the lack of warmth with additional clothing. The insulation of the apartment also plays a decisive role. In houses that have not been renovated, about a third of the heating energy is lost through the outer walls.

According to calculations by Stiftung Warentest, the use of smart thermostats can save an average of 5 to 8 percent on heating costs . For a 70 square meter apartment, about 1000 euros per year for heating costs were assumed. Accordingly, the savings are 50 to 80 euros per year . Now the heating costs are likely to be significantly higher , so that programmable or smart thermostats for radiators or underfloor heating pay off much more quickly , since the prices for the devices, unlike the energy costs, have hardly increased.