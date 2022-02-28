Save data while using Twitter on the go with this simple trick

One of the most used social networks is, without a doubt, Twitter. The micro-news app is constantly receiving improvements to expand its functions and offer more options to its users. In addition, the fact that this social network is so different from the rest, makes it unrivaled since it is a unique system. And the truth is that it’s not bad at all. Although at first Twitter has had problems getting the most out of its micro-news system, little by little they have found the key to find a way to make this app profitable through Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription model. But, regardless of the news that is coming to this social network, if you know some tricks for Twitter you will be able to make the most of the possibilities offered by this micro-news app. And today we are going to show you how to save data when you use the social network of the little blue bird with your mobile connection. Save mobile data when using Twitter One of the problems if you have a limited data rate is that at the worst time you can lose Internet. Luckily, the solution is as simple as configuring the different applications you use on a regular basis to avoid excessive data consumption. And in the case of Twitter, there is a way with which you can save enough data so that you can browse this micro-news social network wherever you want and without having to worry about your mobile data rate at all. We are talking about the possibility of spending less data when loading images or videos in the Twitter mobile application. With this, the messages of the social network will be loaded, but without photos or videos, which translates into notable data savings. In addition, the process is very simple and you can activate and deactivate it to your liking, so it will take a few seconds to do so. You simply activate this mode when you go outside and then deactivate it when you are at home by following the steps below. The first thing you should do is click on your profile picture, located at the top left. Within the options that appear, scroll down until you find the Twitter Settings and privacy menu. When you are inside this menu, click on Accessibility, screen and languagesNow, check the Data usage optionFinally, select the Data saver option As you may have seen, it is very easy to configure, and considering that you are going to save a lot of data, it is well worth trying. >