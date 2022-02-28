Tech News

Save data while using Twitter on the go with this simple trick

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

One of the most used social networks is, without a doubt, Twitter. The micro-news app is constantly receiving improvements to expand its functions and offer more options to its users. In addition, the fact that this social network is so different from the rest, makes it unrivaled since it is a unique system. And the truth is that it’s not bad at all. Although at first Twitter has had problems getting the most out of its micro-news system, little by little they have found the key to find a way to make this app profitable through Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription model. But, regardless of the news that is coming to this social network, if you know some tricks for Twitter you will be able to make the most of the possibilities offered by this micro-news app. And today we are going to show you how to save data when you use the social network of the little blue bird with your mobile connection. Save mobile data when using Twitter One of the problems if you have a limited data rate is that at the worst time you can lose Internet. Luckily, the solution is as simple as configuring the different applications you use on a regular basis to avoid excessive data consumption. And in the case of Twitter, there is a way with which you can save enough data so that you can browse this micro-news social network wherever you want and without having to worry about your mobile data rate at all. We are talking about the possibility of spending less data when loading images or videos in the Twitter mobile application. With this, the messages of the social network will be loaded, but without photos or videos, which translates into notable data savings. In addition, the process is very simple and you can activate and deactivate it to your liking, so it will take a few seconds to do so. You simply activate this mode when you go outside and then deactivate it when you are at home by following the steps below. The first thing you should do is click on your profile picture, located at the top left. Within the options that appear, scroll down until you find the Twitter Settings and privacy menu. When you are inside this menu, click on Accessibility, screen and languagesNow, check the Data usage optionFinally, select the Data saver option As you may have seen, it is very easy to configure, and considering that you are going to save a lot of data, it is well worth trying. >

Previous articleApple Watch 2022: will it be a real revolution? Here are the latest rumors
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Save data while using Twitter on the go with this simple trick

One of the most used social networks is, without a doubt, Twitter. The micro-news app is...
Apple

Apple Watch 2022: will it be a real revolution? Here are the latest rumors

The screen widens, the refill shrinks. Little else. Thus we titled the review of Apple Watch...
Reviews

Honor Magic 4: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Honor returns to the charge. The Chinese company, which separated from Huawei last year, lands...
5G News

Lenovo amazes with its premium laptops at MWC 2022

lenovo has had a prominent presence in the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022which is being held from today...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.