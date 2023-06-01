Home Tech News Save big on this set of Ryori folded steel chef knives

Save big on this set of Ryori folded steel chef knives

TL;DR: As of May 30, the five-piece set of Ryori Shefu Japanese folded steel chef knives(opens in a new tab) is on sale for only $249.99, instead of the usual $599. That’s a savings of 58%.

Hosting summer barbecues or nights around a campfire may be exciting, but they can also require a lot of work. You might have to tidy up around the house, clean the grill, and do some meal prep before your guests arrive. A set of high-quality knives can make food prep easier and faster, not to mention more enjoyable. This five-piece set of Ryori Shefu Japanese chef knives(opens in a new tab) is now only $249.99 (reg. $599) for a limited time.  

Ryori knives are built using high-quality materials and processes. Each knife in this particular set is comprised of 67 layers of high-carbon stainless steel cladding and boasts a VG10 core, so it’s both durable and lightweight. A nitrogen cooling process adds extra hardness, flexibility, and corrosion resistance.

What makes the Ryori knives unlike many others on the market is the 15-degree edge angle. This is made to provide a razor-sharp edge to help quickly chop through just about anything on your cutting board. The Shefu knives are also aesthetically pleasing; the ergonomically designed ebony and rosewood handle looks especially striking against the black-hammered carbon fireball Damascus steel blade(opens in a new tab).

The Shefu set comes with an eight-inch multipurpose chef knife, a nine-inch Korouchi(opens in a new tab) chef knife, an eight-inch nakiri knife, an eight-inch santoku knife, and a five-inch utility knife. To keep them in excellent condition(opens in a new tab), give them regular sharpening, wash them by hand only, and use them properly.

Slice and dice with the Ryori Shefu set of five Japanese folded steel chef knives(opens in a new tab), now only $249.99 (reg. $599).

Prices subject to change.

