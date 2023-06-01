Save big on this set of Ryori folded steel chef knives

TL;DR: As of May 30, the five-piece set of Ryori Shefu Japanese folded steel chef knives(opens in a new tab) is on sale for only $249.99, instead of the usual $599. That’s a savings of 58%.

Hosting summer barbecues or nights around a campfire may be exciting, but they can also require a lot of work. You might have to tidy up around the house, clean the grill, and do some meal prep before your guests arrive. A set of high-quality knives can make food prep easier and faster, not to mention more enjoyable. This five-piece set of Ryori Shefu Japanese chef knives(opens in a new tab) is now only $249.99 (reg. $599) for a limited time.

Ryori knives are built using high-quality materials and processes. Each knife in this particular set is comprised of 67 layers of high-carbon stainless steel cladding and boasts a VG10 core, so it’s both durable and lightweight. A nitrogen cooling process adds extra hardness, flexibility, and corrosion resistance.

What makes the Ryori knives unlike many others on the market is the 15-degree edge angle. This is made to provide a razor-sharp edge to help quickly chop through just about anything on your cutting board. The Shefu knives are also aesthetically pleasing; the ergonomically designed ebony and rosewood handle looks especially striking against the black-hammered carbon fireball Damascus steel blade(opens in a new tab).

The Shefu set comes with an eight-inch multipurpose chef knife, a nine-inch Korouchi(opens in a new tab) chef knife, an eight-inch nakiri knife, an eight-inch santoku knife, and a five-inch utility knife. To keep them in excellent condition(opens in a new tab), give them regular sharpening, wash them by hand only, and use them properly.

