Save before they delete! Google will shut down Album Archive in July

- Advertisement -

Google announced today that its Albums and Photos Archive will be discontinued in July 2023. The Google Album Archive is a central place where images used in various Google services are stored. Here users will find media from Blogger, Google profile pictures, attachments sent via Hangouts, and more.

Google Album Archive will be discontinued on July 19, 2023. Until then, users will be able to use the Google Takeout service to download all stored images before they are definitively deleted after the aforementioned date.

Google says it is notifying all users who have any content saved in the Album Archive via email so they don’t lose their files. You can access Google Takeout to download all content at once via the link below: - Advertisement - Premieres of the week of June 13 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar Plus + Google Takeout – login