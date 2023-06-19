HomeTech NewsSave before they delete! Google will shut down Album Archive in...

Save before they delete! Google will shut down Album Archive in July

Tech News
Google creates new photo editor with artificial intelligence without a release date
1686585721 google creates new photo editor with artificial intelligence without a.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google announced today that its Albums and Photos Archive will be discontinued in July 2023. The Google Album Archive is a central place where images used in various Google services are stored. Here users will find media from Blogger, Google profile pictures, attachments sent via Hangouts, and more.

Google Takeout. Image: reproduction

Google Album Archive will be discontinued on July 19, 2023. Until then, users will be able to use the Google Takeout service to download all stored images before they are definitively deleted after the aforementioned date.

Service offers integration with Google Drive and more. Image: reproduction

Google says it is notifying all users who have any content saved in the Album Archive via email so they don’t lose their files. You can access Google Takeout to download all content at once via the link below:

- Advertisement -

Premieres of the week of June 13 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar Plus +

  • Google Takeout – login

You can also view and manage Album Archive content individually by service:

  • blogger: published images – access
  • google account: profile pictures – login
  • Google Photos: photo albums – access
  • Hangouts: attachments sent by Hangouts – access

It’s worth remembering that Hangouts has been replaced by Google Chat, so some attachments should be available in the new app. In addition to these contents, the Google Album Archive also holds the images that you have uploaded to customize Gmail themes.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple: Japan is also ready to impose sideloading of applications

Following the path beaten by Europe, even Japan would be ready to impose sideloading...
Apple

TC Teach: how to enable or disable Stage Manager on iPad

Since it disengaged from iOS, iPads began to gain exclusive features or even similar...

More like this

X