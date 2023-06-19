Save before they delete! Google will shut down Album Archive in July

Google announced today that its Albums and Photos Archive will be discontinued in July 2023. The Google Album Archive is a central place where images used in various Google services are stored. Here users will find media from Blogger, Google profile pictures, attachments sent via Hangouts, and more.
Google Album Archive will be discontinued on July 19, 2023. Until then, users will be able to use the Google Takeout service to download all stored images before they are definitively deleted after the aforementioned date.
Google says it is notifying all users who have any content saved in the Album Archive via email so they don’t lose their files. You can access Google Takeout to download all content at once via the link below:
- Google Takeout – login
You can also view and manage Album Archive content individually by service:
- blogger: published images – access
- google account: profile pictures – login
- Google Photos: photo albums – access
- Hangouts: attachments sent by Hangouts – access
It’s worth remembering that Hangouts has been replaced by Google Chat, so some attachments should be available in the new app. In addition to these contents, the Google Album Archive also holds the images that you have uploaded to customize Gmail themes.