Save battery on your Xiaomi Mi Band: how to deactivate PAI Mode

Every year Xiaomi presents a new activity bracelet, it surprises us with some new function that makes a difference. AND with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 came PAI, a tool that will help us maintain a healthier life.

It must be recognized that every time we take more care of our health. And that healthy trend that is traveling the world has caused wearable manufacturers to not stop launching applications and tools related to physical and mental state.

In the case of Xiaomi we have PAI, which we can define as a personal indicator of physical activity and which is based on different parameters that it collects through the sensors that the Xiaomi Mi Band integrates, using heart rate, intensity of physical activity and other data to create a kind of map or PAI value.

Save battery on your Xiaomi smartband by deactivating PAI

enlarge photo PAI index on a Xiaomi smartband Xiaomi

To do this, it uses an algorithm developed by the Asian company and that will help you to know your real physical condition. For this, the physical activity bracelet must be connected at all times with your phone. Or what is the same: when you leave your mobile at home, PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), not much use.

The truth is that Xiaomi speaks wonders of this app, saying that as long as your PAI index is above level 100, the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases is significantly reduced. Even the signature says that Life expectancy can be increased by up to 8 years with this system.

But equal you do not want to be receiving notifications about your PAI index for any circustance. In addition, deactivating this mode on your activity bracelet will help to extend its autonomy significantly. Therefore, disabling this feature on your Xiaomi smartband is not a bad idea at all.

Of course, and as usual with this type of tricks, the process to do it is extremely simple, but since the option is somewhat hidden, it is difficult to find it. If you want deactivate PAI on your Xiaomi Mi Band 5 or Mi Smart Band 6 smartband, all you have to do is follow the steps below.

The first thing you have to do is open My Fit

Scroll to the Profile menu

From the different linked gadgets, select your smartband

Within the options menu that will appear, you must look for the Heart rate monitoring option and deactivate this function.

Yes, as simple as disabling the heart rate will make PAI stop working, as it needs this item. The truth is that it is curious that there is no dedicated button for it, but at least you already know how to deactivate this function of your Xiaomi smartband quickly and easily.

