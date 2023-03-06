Save $550 on the Dell XPS 15 Laptop with a Limited-Time Deal

The Spring cleaning ritual that comes about this time of the year has two parts, out with the old and in with the new. After painfully letting go of some of your older tech equipment, take this time to look for what’s new to get excited about. On our part, we’re excited about this deal from Dell on the XPS 15 Laptop, which is currently $400 off of its typical $1,899 price point. Then adding in a special clearance code (SAVE150) you’ll be able to get an additional $150 off. With the free shipping Dell provides, that makes for a total of $550 dollars in savings and a final price of $1,349.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is featured amongst our best laptops due to its slim size, powerful processor, and thunderbolt ports among many other features. When combined, these features make for a true MacBook Pro alternative, a powerful machine that gets things done and just works. Things you might worry about attempting on a laptop, such as video-editing on a laptop, come much more naturally for the Dell XPS 15 than you might expect otherwise.

So, how powerful is the Dell XPS 15? It utilizes 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD hard drive space. Its 15.6″ anti-glare display runs in 60Hz and has the XPS InfinityEdge tech, which is designed to increase your active display area. On the inside it comes packed with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. Ready for the internet? So if your Dell XPS 15 laptop, which comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6, capable of downloading at gigabit speeds wirelessly.

Of all the Dell laptop deals going on right now, this one is probably the one you want to go for. That being said, we know there is a whole world of laptop deals out there to tempt you with. But, if you do decide to go with the Dell XPS 15 remember that it is (with the “SAVE150” code) $550 off while this deal lasts. Since shipping is also free, that brings the total price to $1,349, significantly lower than the original $1,899 price. We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so be sure to get your order in now to lock in this great price.

