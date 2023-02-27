Save $30 on a ceramic tower heater and stay warmer this winter

TL;DR: As of Feb. 23, you can pick up a refurbished Pelonis HC1010 Electric Ceramic Tower Heater(Opens in a new tab) for only $79.99 rather than $109. That’s 27% in savings and an extra 6% off its usual sale price.

Whether you subscribe to the weather predictions(Opens in a new tab) of a much-celebrated rodent or have checked the forecast(Opens in a new tab), it’s looking like the cold may stick around a little while longer. If you want to stay cozy for the rest of winter, it may be worth it to invest in a high-quality tower heater(Opens in a new tab) that you can use next winter, too. The Pelonis HC1010 Electric Ceramic Tower Heater doesn’t take up much space, but it could give you a lot more control over your own comfort at home. If you buy it before February 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a refurbished Pelonis for only $79.99 (reg. $109).

Stay warm through winter

You may not be able to stop the snow or halt the chilly wind, but you can mostly control how your home feels. The 1,500-Watt Premium tower heater can automatically help maintain your desired temperature in a range from 40°F to 95°F. Choose from two heating and fan settings to get to your comfort level. There’s even a dust filter to help clean the air while you make it comfortable.

You can also turn on oscillation to provide even warmth around the room, or leave it off and enjoy a direct stream of heat. Your muscles may be sore from shoveling the driveway all morning, going inside and sitting down in front of the heater might just do the trick.

This powerful heater(Opens in a new tab) also has some powerful safety features. Overheat and tip-over protection could help prevent nasty accidents. You can also set a timer — for up to 24 hours — if you want to save on your electric bill and only keep your space warm while you’re awake. All features are accessible from the display or using the included remote control.

Keep your home cozy this season

Get through the rest of winter in style and comfort. For a limited time, get a refurbished Pelonis HC1010 Electric Ceramic Tower Heater(Opens in a new tab) on sale for $79.99 (reg. $109). No coupon needed, but this sale ends February 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.