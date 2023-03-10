5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsSave $120 on this high-speed 1440p Samsung gaming monitor

Save $120 on this high-speed 1440p Samsung gaming monitor

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
untitled design 13 7.jpg
untitled design 13 7.jpg
- Advertisement -

Nothing is more frustrating than gaming on a slow monitor that can’t keep up with your games. If you’re in the market for a speedier display, Best Buy is the place to be today. The online retailer is selling the Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor for $279.99, which saves you $120. The 165Hz refresh rate is perfect for more intense FPS games where every second counts. It also measures 27-inches, which is a good size for a smaller gaming space.

The Odyssey G5 features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Expect smooth visuals as well as a crisp picture. It also has FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, which syncs the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU. This helps reduce annoying screen tearing issues. As for connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI and one DisplayPort 1.2.

- Advertisement -

This is a solid monitor, especially for $120 off. We’d recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later, as we don’t expect this deal to last much longer.

Get the Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor for $279.99 at Best Buy

Isn’t it innovative? ChatGPT not considered revolutionary for Meta AI lead
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Google

Google Messages, changes the look of read and delivery receipts

Google has started introducing a new message read receipt indication system within its messaging...
Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro far from the top camera phones | DxOMark

Xiaomi 13 Pro is positioned at 16th place in the ranking of the best...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.