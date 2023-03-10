Save $120 on this high-speed 1440p Samsung gaming monitor

Nothing is more frustrating than gaming on a slow monitor that can’t keep up with your games. If you’re in the market for a speedier display, Best Buy is the place to be today. The online retailer is selling the Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor for $279.99, which saves you $120. The 165Hz refresh rate is perfect for more intense FPS games where every second counts. It also measures 27-inches, which is a good size for a smaller gaming space.

The Odyssey G5 features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Expect smooth visuals as well as a crisp picture. It also has FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, which syncs the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU. This helps reduce annoying screen tearing issues. As for connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI and one DisplayPort 1.2.

This is a solid monitor, especially for $120 off. We’d recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later, as we don’t expect this deal to last much longer.

Get the Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor for $279.99 at Best Buy