Save 100% battery that WhatsApp uses on iPhone with this trick

WhatsApp is an application that is used daily in the social, family and even work areas, it means that you are pending on the platform 24 hours a day. In this opportunity, we will teach you a very simple trick to reduce the battery consumption that the aforementioned green app uses when your account is linked to the Web or Desktop version.

If you thought that by linking your account to WhatsApp Web or Desktop you were going to consume less battery than usual, because you are wrong, since these versions all they do is replicate the information you receive or send through this instant messaging application, it means that anyway it is as if you were using your smartphone to chat.

Fortunately, WhatsApp will launch the multi-device mode, what is it? is a tool that is currently under development, which will allow you to link your account on up to four different devices (except other cell phones), without the need to be connected to the internet from the main smartphone, likewise, it is not a requirement that the equipment is close to the computer, laptop, tablet or iPad to chat.

If you are a user who has problems with the mobile battery, we recommend using the beta WhatsApp so that you access the multi-device mode and avoid the large consumption generated by the app belonging to Facebook. So you can talk without using the phone and do not worry, that when you activate the data or Wi-Fi, everything you spoke will be restored automatically.

HOW TO SAVE BATTERY ON YOUR IPHONE

Login to WhatsApp from your iPhone mobile.

from your iPhone mobile. Now, click on ‘Settings’ (it is located at the bottom), then click on ‘Linked devices’.

Here touch the option ‘Beta version for various devices’.

A message will appear and you must select ‘Ok’.

The next step is to click on the ‘Join the beta version’ section.

Finally, enter WhatsApp Web or Desktop by scanning the QR code.

Ready, as you can see in the upper left part of WhatsApp Web or Desktop the word ‘Beta’ will appear, it means that you are already in multi-device mode, it only remains to turn off the mobile data, the Wifi or if you want the cell phone to chat without depend on it and thus save a lot of battery.

If the word beta appears, you are already using multi-device mode (Photo: Mag)

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected]upport.whatsapp.com or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.