Saudi Arabia strikes a discordant note in Joe Biden’s chorus

Right now, the oil market is all about equipment. There is the so-called OPEC+ team, which includes big oil producers like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. And there is the G7 team, made up of major consumers, including the United States, which has come up with a bold plan to limit Moscow’s oil revenues in response to the US invasion of Ukraine.

Some play both sides. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman offered a slight increase in production this summer when US President Joe Biden came to him for help with oil prices above $90 a barrel.

However, on Wednesday, Bin Salman and a coalition of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia said they would now actually cut 2 million barrels a day from planned production. Other things being equal, that would drive up prices, adding one point to the producers’ team and subtracting another to consumers.

OPEC+ is still not going to hit its target anyway, so the practical impact on prices will not be much greater than the 11% rise in Brent crude since 26 September.

price limitation

The more general meaning is more concerning to the consumer club. One of the risks of the US-driven price cap was always that Russia would cut supplies to the G7 countries and thus raise the prices they pay.

In such a situation, it would have been useful for Biden to lean on Riyadh to make up for that by pumping more, as his predecessors have often managed to do. Sadly, the OPEC+ cut suggests that Bin Salman is not obviously on Biden’s team after all.