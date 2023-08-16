Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are buying up NVIDIA’s most ambitious chips in droves: this is what they are looking for

- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates do not want to be mere spectators in the race for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) that is taking place in these times. These regional powerhouses are aiming to land a leading role in a sector that analysts say will move almost $100 billion by 2030 and will spread its roots in a wide variety of industries.

To enter the race of generative algorithms, however, resources are needed, mainly coming from the hardware side and from the very expensive graphics cards to train the models of the future. The aforementioned countries know this, so they have ordered thousands of advanced NVIDIA GPUs to develop their ambitious plans, at least according to an article in the Financial Times .

If you want to enter the AI ​​race you need advanced graphics

As we know, GPUs are better suited than CPUs for most AI training tasks. The advantages are huge in terms of performance thanks to, among other things, its parallel architecture for performing multiple calculations simultaneously. NVIDIA has emerged as the big winner in this scenario, selling more AI products than any other hardware company .

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, precisely, have turned to the industry leader to get a good hardware base. The order of the first, according to sources consulted by FT, corresponds to at least 3,000 NVIDIA H100 . We’re talking about chips designed for generative AI that cost $40,000 each.

The latter, for their part, have ordered “thousands of NVIDIA chips.” While the number of units is unknown, it is known that many of them are already in their possession . In fact, they have already been put to work at full speed so that the United Arab Emirates has managed to develop its own open source language model.

The Middle Eastern country’s Institute for Technological Innovation unveiled the model called the Falcon in May this year. In the statement they even claimed that it surpassed others such as LLaMA from Meta and StableLM from Stability AI. “We are committed to using technology to unify humanity,” they stated.

One of the clear objectives of both countries is what we have seen: they want to lead in the field of AI. But there is also more. FT points out that governments have understood the vital importance of this technology, so they understand that they must reduce their dependence on other global players such as China and the United States.