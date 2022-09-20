Satellite technology is taking agricultural technology to a new level

- Advertisement -

Agriculture is in the midst of an evolutionary process, technologically speaking. Gone are mechanization or the so-called green revolution, the current change has the idea of ​​including different digital devices, such as smart sensors, dedicated software, big data, etc. in general in the industry to enjoy the competitive advantages and knowledge that it offers. Today, agriculture remains one of the least digitized sectors.

“Agriculture is one of the latest industries to adopt digital technologies, mainly due to traditional practices rooted in the past. But at the same time, it has the enormous potential to bring the world the most amazing changes, impacting the lives of millions of people,” says Brijesh Thoppil, Director of Strategic Partnerships at EOS Data Analytics.

Precision agriculture: Technology incorporated throughout the process

Precision agriculture is a modern variant of agriculture that incorporates data from multiple sources to improve the effectiveness of farm management strategies for higher profitability at lower cost. This is possible thanks to the application of a variable input rate, only in those areas and at the times when it is needed. To achieve this, monitoring plays a very important role.

Although adoption has been slow, for reasons as diverse as price and general availability, obtaining high-resolution satellite imagery today is easier and cheaper than ever. To these is added the adoption of drones to be able to have a complete image of the field without being physically present in it. Using these sources together with software that provides multispectral measurements allows farmers to understand field and crop information such as crop health, soil nutritional properties, or soil moisture content. Some of these features are not visible to the naked eye, hence the importance of adopting technology that simplifies farm management.

EOSDA’s customized solutions based on remote sensing

EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, is the developer of EOS Crop Monitoring, an online field monitoring tool that seeks to optimize farming tasks while doing its bit to sustainability and the fight against climate change.

EOS Crop Monitoring enables users to obtain free and paid high-resolution and medium-resolution satellite images that meet observation needs over the area of ​​interest. This monitoring of the field is what enables farmers to detect and respond in time to the multiple threats lurking in the field: heat/cold stress, pests, water stress, weeds, etc. That quick response is what maximizes crop yields and reduces costs. In addition, the platform has productivity and vegetation maps that divide the field based on the values ​​obtained through vegetation indices. Thus, farmers can apply inputs only to those parts that need it and not to the entire field.

Another help to respond to problems in time is the mobile app for browsers. When a problem is detected in the field, a scan task can be created on the platform and assigned to the person responsible for fulfilling it. The browser sees in the app which specific point in the field it should go to and fills out a report with photos right there, even if there is no Internet. Once the connection returns, the data is automatically synced. With the Team Accounts feature, all workers on the farm have access to field data, each with a of accessibility chosen by the account owner, bringing transparency to management. And thanks to weather forecasting, planning field activities based on the weather is easier than ever.

To make working with the platform easier, EOSDA plans to launch its own satellite constellation, EOS SAT, the first specifically focused on agriculture. These are 7 optical satellites, with the launch of the first one already in 2022, which will allow the company to control the total data production, from its acquisition to processing and delivery, reducing the revisit time compared to satellites regular commercials.