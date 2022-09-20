Satellite SOS in the iPhone 14: first clues to the technology

The technology behind Apple’s new SOS feature remained a mystery when it was unveiled. Now there are some new insights into this.

The secret of the technology behind Apple’s satellite emergency call in the 14 has not yet been fully revealed. But hardware components and statements from Apple add some new pieces to the puzzle. According to new information, the manufacturer from Cupertino has made its own antenna parts, but apparently uses a Qualcomm modem to process the signals.

A report by the US news agency Reuters cites a statement by Apple that the iPhone 14 has “own high-frequency components and new software developed entirely by Apple” that enable the function. Apple will initially roll out emergency calls via satellite in the United States and Canada, starting there in November. It is still unclear when other countries will follow.

This is how emergency call SOS works

The new feature aims to help people who are beyond the cellphone network and need help. To do this, point the iPhone at the sky and the display will show instructions on how to establish satellite contact. Voice telephony is not possible because the iPhone does not have the large antenna required for satellite telephony. Instead, only small text messages can be sent, which Apple strongly compresses and which, according to Apple’s presentation, still take some time to transmit.

The repair tool manufacturer iFixit has now discovered when disassembling the iPhone 14 that Apple is using the Qualcomm X65 chip in the new model generation and this enables the satellite function. Various media are speculating that band 53 could be involved, a frequency band used by satellite operator Globalstar, which Apple is collaborating with on its emergency call. On the other hand, Band 53 is used for terrestrial purposes according to Globalstar’s previous reports and acts as an LTE band there. Qualcomm did not comment on the matter to Reuters.

What about Apple’s own modem plans?

Should Apple become dependent on Qualcomm for satellite communications, it also raises questions about Apple’s alleged plans for its own modem chips. Apple and Qualcomm have long been at odds over licensing costs for Qualcomm’s chips and patent issues. Apple relied on Intel modem chips for a while, but the quality was not up to that of Qualcomm. Apple later acquired Intel’s modem division. At the same time, Apple has returned to building Qualcomm modems into its iPhones. According to media reports, Apple is working on its own 5G modem chips, including in Germany. Recently, however, it was said that their use was still delayed. The change is expected in 2024 at the earliest.