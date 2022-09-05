Satellite Internet Starlink to connect Royal Caribbean cruise ships

So far, going online on ships hasn’t been very satisfying. Now a first cruise company wants to rely on Starlink for this.

The cruise company Royal wants to bring guests and crews online in the future via the satellite Starlink from SpaceX. The service will be installed on all ships owned by its subsidiaries Royal Caribbean International (26 ships), Celebrity Cruises (15 ships) and Silversea Cruises (13 ships), with a start immediately. This should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The group has been testing Starlink on the Freedom of the Seas since June and the feedback was “enormously positive”, writes Royal Caribbean. It is not known what the new offer will cost.

Internet so far unreliable and expensive

- Advertisement -

The offer will be the largest public deployment of SpaceX satellite internet in the travel industry to date, the company writes. The technology will enable a completely new Internet ion on board the cruise ships and “improve the experience for guests and crew alike”. Activities that require a wide range would be improved or made possible in the first place. The faster and more reliable Internet connection will also enable everyone on board to stay in touch with their work, their families and friends – “no matter where in the world they are”. The journey on the ships will be even more luxurious, according to SpaceX.

Pictures of the Starlink antennas on the Freedom of the Seas show six Starlink antennas installed next to each other directly on the railing. According to the unofficial Royal Caribbean blog, the use of Starlink promises a significant improvement in the Internet connection on the ships. The satellite Internet connections installed so far are average at best and “horrible” at worst. Also compared to other cruise companies, the connections were slow and unreliable, especially on older cruise ships. So far, 20 US dollars have been charged per device for faster connections.

SpaceX has been building Starlink since 2019, and well over 2000 active satellites are currently connecting large parts of North America, Europe and parts of South America and Australia. With a total of more than 30,000 satellites, regions that cannot be connected economically using conventional technology should actually have fast Internet access. A few days ago, Starlink reduced the prices for private customers, some of them significantly. After the US telecommunications authority FCC enabled provision in vehicles on land, on water and in the air at the beginning of July, it is becoming clearer which target groups are also being considered. The first US airlines had already announced in the spring that they wanted to use Starlink to bring air travelers to the Internet.



(mho)

