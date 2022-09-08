Satellite connectivity from mobile phones

Apple announced a few hours ago that its new iPhone 14 will have available to provide additional security and reliability measures to its users.

While this feature will be rolling out for the first time in the US and Canada, Opensignal has just released its Global Satellite Connectivity Report to better understand the scope of the cellular “no signal” issue facing users and that connectivity satellite seeks to solve.

In the report we can see what proportion of time your country spends without a cellular signal.

Opensignal has analyzed more than 100 global markets. In this report, they list 10 markets in each region where users experienced the highest proportion of time without a signal, and the five markets per region where they had the best experience and little time without a signal. A lower proportion of time without cellular signal is a better experience for users.

It’s important to remember that while these percentages may seem small, it’s critical to ensure connectivity at times that matter, such as sending an emergency message when there’s no network connection during a car breakdown, or due to a hiking accident. Satellite connectivity offers not only connectivity for everyone, but connectivity all the time.

Both Huawei and Apple have thus launched functions focused on emergency messaging, this is because:

– Cell phones have a limited view of the sky, and that slows down the acquisition of the signal. With short messages it is easier, because they do not need a continuous service.

– The cell phone batteries are smallthey would not support a continuous satellite navigation system.

– Low data costsince both iMessage, Signal, WhatsApp or LINE use very little data when we talk about text.

You can consult the analysis in this link.