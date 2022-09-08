Satellite connection on the iPhone 14, how does it work and what services does it offer?

- Advertisement -

One of the important novelties that arrive with the iPhone 14 is the possibility of using a satellite connection from the terminals of the North American company. We tell you exactly how this option works and what functions it has -at least in the first moment in which they have been officially implemented in Apple equipment-.

It is very important to be clear that this possibility is present in both the iPhone 14 and the Pro variant, so Apple considers it basic in all its phones from now on. In addition, the firm of the bitten apple has not been the first to offer this option, since not long ago Huawei with its Mate 50 was placed as the first company to offer satellite connection in its terminals.

What function does the satellite connection have on the iPhone 14

Well, basically to serve as an option of emergency in places where there is no access to WiFi or traditional mobile data. With the satellite connection, distress messages can be sent in the event of being lost or in an accident. It is essential to keep in mind that Apple itself has indicated that for its proper functioning it is important to have a clear view to the sky (if so, the short message that is sent arrives in 15 seconds at most, otherwise it can exceed one minute).

Once it is decided to send a message through this connection with the iPhone 14, the terminal will generate several questions to know the exact situation and, thus, send the data that is appropriate for the emergency services to know what is happening. If there are any of these nearby, the notification arrives directly, otherwise, a relay center is used.

Therefore, we are talking about a service that is designed for when you have a problem, not for making voice calls and talk to others when you don’t have traditional coverage. And this is vital to keep in mind.

Simple and access to satellites

This is something that is always characteristic of Apple products, and this time it is no different. To find out if you have access to a satellite with the iPhone 14, there is a integrated application that allows you to visually know if you have a connection through an animation that will be green in the case of being able to send the message.

Besides, the company has integrated this functionality with others that are included, such as the Find My (or Search) application. Thus, position is sent to the emergency services so they know exactly where to go. This, combined with the new accident detection that is included in the company’s smartphones, make carrying one in your pocket life insurance.

Is it a free service?

Well this is the bad news, since the answer is no. if you have two years free as a promotion when buying an iPhone 14, but then you have to pay a fee -of which the price has not been disclosed at the moment- in order to continue using the Globalstar satellites (a company with which Apple has signed the work agreement).

At the launch of the iPhone 14, the satellite connection will be active in USA and Canadaand we will have to wait for the company to announce its expansion to other territories -something that is not known how long it will take to be offered-.

