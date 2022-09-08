Satellite communications: How Apple’s iPhone 14 and Globalstar fit together

From frequencies, data rates and space requirements for another radio modem: How an 14 with satellite radio could be designed.

Some observers believe that will present an iPhone with built-in satellite communication at today’s event. Such a technology would definitely be desirable: mobile network operators do not cover a large part of the earth’s landmass and a substantial improvement is not foreseeable. It also happens again and again that mobile phone networks fail and who doesn’t know them, the small and large dead spots in the actually developed areas, which always cause conversations to be interrupted when it is important. After all, smartphones with satellite radio would also be useful for rescue services.

No place for “fast internet”

IF the iPhone 14 gets a satellite connection via the operator Globalstar, as rumored, it will certainly use a narrow 2.4 GHz band that Globalstar is allowed to use for its Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) worldwide.

This band seems interesting because it connects directly to the 2.4 GHz ISM band, which is mainly used for Bluetooth and WLAN. It’s only 11.5MHz wide (2483.5 – 2495MHz) so would be mostly good for messaging and voice transmission. In addition, Globalstar has obtained permission to use this frequency band terrestrially for small LTE cells (band n53); the FCC approved it in 2016. However, the terrestrial 2.4 GHz LTE should not be of interest to Apple because it only delivers low data rates compared to the usual mobile phone bands and because it is only available terrestrially via small cells, i.e. at individual hotspots.

In addition, Globalstar uses for its fleet of satellites in the C-band the range from 6875 to 7055 MHz (downlink) and 5091 to 5250 (uplink) for communication with the ground stations (gateways to the Internet and to telephone networks). The maximum data rate for the subscriber devices (uplink and downlink together) is 256 Kbit/s and the operator uses “IP-based WCDMA” (a UMTS-like procedure) for transmission. The 2.4 GHz band is also used there, as a downlink from the satellites to the subscriber devices. The uplink, i.e. the transmission direction to the satellites, is established via the L-band (1610 to 1618.725 MHz).

Only the polar caps are not covered

With a total of 256 Kbit/s, the connection is of course not suitable for “fast Internet”, but it is definitely suitable for occasional voice communication and text messages outside of mobile phone coverage. That way you can at least be reached wherever you have visual contact with the Globalstar satellites. A Globalstar connection should mean an enormous push for Apple’s iMessage. You could also get over the fact that Globalstar does not cover the earth completely, but leaves out the polar ice caps.

The rumor also appears interesting in conjunction with a report that Apple is considering omitting the physical SIM in the new iPhone in favor of eSIMs. That would also be useful for connecting to the Globalstar service. Globalstar could easily offer a suitable eSIM for download worldwide if Apple doesn’t import it into new iPhones ex works.

What doesn’t really fit the picture at first: Globalstar uses “IP-based WCDMA” for communication between handsets and satellites. New iPhones would have to have an additional modem for this. This seems complex and it also needs space in the iPhone housing. But it is possible that the physical SIM is sacrificed precisely for this purpose, so that in addition to 5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, WLAN, Bluetooth, NFC and UWB radio, a WCDMA module also fits on the iPhone board. We’ll know more shortly.

