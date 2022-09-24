SASSLA, the application to detect earthquakes that is making people talk in Mexico

When it comes to natural events, are one of the most unpredictable and particular.

It was recently revealed of a 6.9 earthquake occurred in the region of Coalcomán Michoacán in Mexico, and prior to that the September 19 magnitude 7.2which activated the seismic alert immediately.

And while it is true that the Mexican Seismic Alert System has proven to be an efficient service in most cases, this has also been susceptible to failures, adding also the fact that not available in all states that make up this territory.

It is in this instance where a tool like SASSLA It can be useful to obtain timely seismic alerts, especially in a country like Mexico, where apparently the predisposition to remain more alert during the month of September compared to the rest of the year has already been established in the minds of its inhabitants.

In social networks, the conversation around SASSLA gained more force after the latest earthquakes in Mexico, causing many people in this country to contemplate the idea of ​​adding it to their list of s installed on their mobile devices.

What is SASSLA and how does it work?

This refers to an application developed for the purpose of monitor earthquakes in real time and generate emergency alertswhich are notified via the internet.

SASSLA is available on both iOS and Android devicesand can be used for free, although it also has a paid version in which you can have access to a greater spectrum of options and customization tools.

Regarding its operation, SASSLA is nourished by the data issued by the Mexican seismic alert system, so that the signal emitted by this service is replicated by SASSLA to millions of devices in 500 milliseconds.

Data provided by SASSLA

Once the data is generated, SASSLA will allow you to know the expected intensity of each earthquake by regionas well as the estimated time in that this will impact the area where the user of this app is located.

Also, SASSLA is capable of issue alerts up to 120 seconds in advance of a strong earthquakewithout delays and critically.

Added to this, SASSLA works even in those areas where the seismic warning system has faults or places that lack installed loudspeakers in the event of this eventuality.

Click here to go to the SASSLA website and download the app on your iOS or Android device.