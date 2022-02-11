Tech News

Sasmung already knows how it will charge your ‘gadgets’ wirelessly and remotely

By: Brian Adam

Nikola Tesla imagined a world in which absolutely everything moved thanks to electricity, and he even designed devices capable of working remotely, without the need to have them plugged in with a cable. Now, almost a century later, some of these inventions are beginning to take shape as the best way to use our most everyday gadgets. Wireless charging is not unknown to most of us, but that initial stage seems to be over. Now, what the brands are looking for is to go one step further and allow us to leave the smartphone on any surface while it fills its battery thanks to the action of wireless chargers that create an area of ​​energy around it. Samsung begins to move And if there is a brand that in the past has been one of the main promoters of this wireless charging, that is Samsung, which has been offering this type of connectivity from its phones for almost seven years. Now, they have transcended the plans of a patent that goes a step further and that will allow us to charge the phone in the simplest way possible and without having to place it on a specially designed base. As you can see from these diagrams, what the charging base does is create an energy field around it, with a limited extension, and that is capable of transferring energy to any compatible device that we place within that area. It doesn’t matter if it’s a smartphone, a headset, a smartwatch, a tablet, etc. The idea is that we can leave everything that needs to be recharged there so that the base does the rest. This technology, which is under development and, in many cases, with already official and fully functional models, has the problem that some authorities are hindering its uncontrolled expansion. In China, for example, the Government has limited the power of these devices to 50W, despite the fact that brands such as Xiami have reached figures of up to 120W in models that they cannot market in their own country. The problem is that there are still no conclusive reports on how these electric fields affect, not only the safety of users, but the very operation of industries such as aeronautics, where much of the aircraft equipment is especially sensitive to interference. according to what kind of frequencies. But be that as it may, in the near future we will begin to see them arrive in our homes. Sure. >

