Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE, RDNA2 architecture with a low profile design

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE is a new generation graphics card that is presented as a very compact solution, since it has a low-profile design and only occupies one expansion slotthanks to its modest cooling system.

In general terms, the Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE maintains a line, and design and construction guidelines, very similar to those we saw in the Radeon Pro W6400, and it is totally normal since the latter is the professional version of the first.

The cooling system that mounts the Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE is made up of a small radiator and a simple fan. It may not seem like much, but it is more than enough to keep the temperatures of this graphics card under control, which has a TBP of 53 watts. It goes without saying that you don’t need an additional power connector, since you get all the power you need from the PCIE slot.

And speaking of the PCIE slot, the Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE is limited to the PCIE Gen4 x4 interface, which means that if we connect it to a PCIE Gen3 interface it will only work in x4 mode, with all that that implies in terms of width. band. We already saw that this significantly reduces performance of its older sister, the Radeon RX 6500 XT, although in this case the impact should be less because the Radeon RX 6400 is considerably less powerful than that.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE Specifications

Navi 24 GPU on 6nm node.

768 shaders.

48 texturing units.

32 raster units.

12 cores for ray tracing.

64-bit bus.

16MB infinite cache.

4 GB of GDDR6 memory at 16 GHz.

53 watt TBP.

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE will be limited to two outputs, one HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4, enough for most users. We do not have details about its possible sale price, but considering that the Radeon RX 6500 XT arrived with a recommended price of 200 euros, this model should be between 120 and 130 eurosapproximately.

Performance-wise, I think it is quite likely that it will end up positioning itself between a GTX 1050 and a GTX 1050 Tithat is to say, that it is less powerful than an RX 470. With the Sapphire Radeon RX 6400 PULSE we will be able to play games in 1080p, but we will have to reduce graphic quality, and in the case of the most demanding titles the experience will not be good, that’s clear.

Its compact form factor, low power requirements, and price could make it an interesting option for mounting small-sized equipment, and also to shape configurations that aim to move games from previous generations or titles that do not have high requirements. If our aspirations are to play the latest with fluency and with a good level of quality, we should look the other way.