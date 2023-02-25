São Paulo registers more than 3,000 cell phones stolen or stolen during the 2023 carnival

Data released by Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo pointed out that 3,486 cell phones were stolen or stolen during the carnival period this year. Even so, the number is almost 40% lower than that recorded in 2020.
Of the total occurrences in 2023, 2,328 were related to thefts and 1,158 related to robberies. However, it is worth noting that the number of stolen or stolen cell phones can be even greater, since not all victims seek police authorities to make a BO.
Already in 2020, 5,450 police reports were made about these crimes. The amount of 2023 it was also lower than what was registered in the 2019 carnival, when 5,471 BOs were drawn up, according to SSP figures from SP.
The comparison is made with the years 2019 and 2020 as the carnival was suspended in the years 2021 and 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19. The SSP/SP stated that 595 smartphones stolen or stolen during Carnival have already been recovered and returned to their owners.
Still according to the released figures, more than 4.5 million revelers participated in carnival blocks in the capital of São Paulo. The Military Police reported that 189 people were arrested during Carnival in the state of São Paulo for being related to the robbery or theft of cell phones.
“We estimated that 15 million people participated in Carnival in all. In a low estimate, we had around 15 million cell phones transiting during the Carnival operation for the number of 3,486 robberies and thefts. Of course, in the coming years we will study ways to reduce this number even further”, commented the Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite.
