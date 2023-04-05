São Paulo Metro tickets can now be purchased in advance via WhatsApp

To start shopping is quite simple, just send a “hi” message to the number 11 3888-2200 . It is worth mentioning that it is important to verify that the profile has the verification seal.

Both the sale and receipt and storage of the ticket are done via WhatsApp, but the user needs to migrate to the bank’s app to make the payment via PIX.

Now it’s easier to secure tickets for public transport in São Paulo valid for Subway, CPTM, ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade stations. Residents of the capital can now guarantee their QR Code ticket through WhatsApp TOP, a modality of the homonymous platform.

Among the functions, type 1 to purchase the TOP QR Code Digital Ticket for CPTM and Subway or to top up the TOP Card. To send proof of transaction, you must inform your full name, email and CPF number. In addition to purchasing tickets, the WhatsApp TOP menu also brings options for TOP Card service, TOP QR Code Digital Ticket and self-service machines.

It is possible to buy from one to five tickets.

Upon confirming the transaction, the user will receive a PIX Code to copy and paste into the bank’s application, with a 20-hour validity period. In the case of Android system users, it is necessary to copy the full link of the PIX Code received on WhatsApp TOP before migrating to payment in the bank application. Once the payment is made, the QR Code tickets will be delivered on WhatsApp itself and the proof sent to the email.

The ticket is generated on the screen and can also be saved in gallery (Android) or Files (iOS) cell phone, allowing it to be used offline. To board, just position the cell phone screen with the digital ticket on the QR Code reader installed in each turnstile at the stations.

