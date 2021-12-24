Santa tracker LIVE: Where is Santa Claus now and when will he be in Dublin?

Santa Claus and his reindeer have set off from the North Pole to begin delivering presents all over the world.

His first stop was in Eastern Russia but he will be on his way to Dublin before we know it.

Make sure his cookies and milk are ready and don’t forget to leave out a carrot for Rudolph!

Santa spoke on Morning Ireland before he set off on his big trip

He wouldn’t budge on spilling the beans on how he manages to travel all around the world in just one day.

He said: “I’m not going to give the formula away. It’s a magic formula that we have in the North Pole.

“I’m not going to disclose how we get around but don’t worry, we always do. Have we ever let anybody down yet at Christmas time?”

Santa said he has his vaccine passport and the reindeer are also vaccinated, so they’ll be safe on their journey tonight.

“Everything is ready to go. Now we’re having a little problem with one of the machines that broke down this morning in the toy factory but we’re working hard to get it repaired and I anticipate that everything will be on schedule.”

Santy reveals he has gone vegetarian and has asked all the boys and girls to just leave out a glass of water and a “good old fashioned Irish biscuit.”

He told all of the boys and girls listening in: “Merry Christmas and I’ll see you all tonight!”

Keep checking our live blog so you can see how far away Santy is from Dublin.