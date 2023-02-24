Sandworm, to improve the security of your Javascript code

If you are a JavaScript programming professional, you are surely aware of the importance of ensuring the security of your projects. Sandworm is a free and open source tool which will allow you to audit your dependencies, protect your applications in real time against malicious scripts, and ensure license compliance in your JavaScript projects.

Sandworm is in charge of analyzing more than 2 million JavaScript packages to offer real-time protection against malicious scripts, and allows you to scan your project and dependencies for vulnerabilities, licensing and metadata issues, and other issues. With Sandworm, you will be able to generate detailed reports on license issues and usageas well as direct and transitive dependency data in CSV format, plus easy-to-read views of the dependency tree and tree maps.

One of the most outstanding features of Sandworm is Sandworm Audit, a security and license compliance tool that will allow you to generate security and license compliance reports for your application’s dependencies. Sandworm Audit is easy to use and compatible with any JavaScript package manager. It will allow you to scan your dependencies and get detailed reports on security and license compliance issues.

In producthunt its creator comments on some of the most outstanding functions:

With Sandworm, you can easily generate JSON reports on license issues and usage, visualize your dependency tree and treemap with SVG graphics powered by D3, and even overlay security vulnerability and package license information. You also get a handy CSV of all your dependencies and your license information. This is what you get with Sandworm: – Easy to read graphs to help visualize your dependency structure

– Human-readable JSON output of all audit data

– A complete CSV of all your dependencies with license, size and main information

– Scans for CVE vulnerabilities and common indicators of risk or poor quality

Sandworm thus presents itself as a tool that can become essential for any JavaScript programming professional who wishes to guarantee the security and compliance of their projects. Sandworm has been generally well received by the JavaScript programming community, and is expected to continue to grow in popularity in the near future.