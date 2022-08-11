“Sandman” and other dark series to enjoy only on Netflix

Less than a week ago landed in the catalog to introduce us to a dark universe created by Neil Gaman. Based on the comics of the same name, the drama focuses on Morpheus –or also called Dream–, an immortal being who analyzes the consequences of his passage through the world and stops to think about the solution he could give to each one of them. the catastrophes it caused.

According to the official synopsis, the story “follows the footsteps of Morpheus, the god of sleep, and his impact on the world, as he tries to correct the cosmic and human mistakes he made during his existence. The result is a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend seamlessly intertwine.” What fictions of this type could you find in the service streaming? Discover it here.

Jenna Coleman is Johanna Constantine and Tom Sturridge is Dream in “The Sandman.” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Lucifer

Also based on a character from Gaiman and set within the universe of DC Comicsthis crime-fantasy comedy-drama introduces us to Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) on his new path on Earth. When the Devil leaves Hell to make a life in Los Angeles, he founds his own nightclub and joins the county police as a consultant. It aired for six seasons until mid-2021.

The Witcher

british actor henry cavill brings to life the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia in the television adaptation of The Witcherthe literary saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The first season places us in the lives of three characters separated by time and distance: Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer. However, they are destined to meet and continue their journey together until the princess of Cintra manages to control her enormous power.

midnight mass

The third television series Mike Flanagan stepped aside from the saga The Haunting with the purpose of presenting us with supernatural terror and the obstruction of reality caused by religious fanaticism. The story is set in a small island community that is shaken by the return of a young man who has disgraced his family and the arrival of a charismatic priest. With regard to the appearance of these two individuals, miraculous events and inexplicable events take place. Are they really miracles that occur in this unique Catholic population?

Hamish Linklater starred in the acclaimed limited series as Father Paul. (Netflix)

file 81

This is a supernatural horror miniseries based on a self-titled podcast that began publishing in 2016. Developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine and produced by james wan, the plot is told in two timelines: the first in the present, when Dan is hired to repair some old video tapes; and the other takes place in the past, according to the images inside the disappeared Visser building that shows the material filmed by the anthropologist Melody Pendras for her doctoral thesis.

Sabrina’s Hidden World

Like the others above, it is based on a comic book and takes a more raw and bloody approach to narrating the adventures of the teenage witch Sabrina, whom we originally met in the sitcom from the 90s. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) puts himself in the shoes of this young girl who sees her world divided in two, between witches and humans, while the shadow of Lucifer appears to make her sign the commitment that her soul will belong to the dark side forever.

“The hidden world of Sabrina” is set in the same universe as “Riverdale”. (Netflix)

